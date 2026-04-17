Baywatch Star David Charvet Photographed After Fatal Dog Incident, Cleared of Criminal Charges

Actor David Charvet was seen publicly for the first time after his truck fatally struck a neighbor's dog in Calabasas. He has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing, with authorities stating the incident appears accidental and involved dogs that were off leash. Charvet's representative maintains he is an animal lover and that he stopped and called 911 immediately after the collision.

Baywatch star David Charvet has been photographed for the first time since the incident where his truck fatally struck a neighbor's dog. The actor, 53, was seen in Calabasas on Thursday, hours after the fatal collision, picking up a smoothie from the upscale grocery store Erewhon. He was accompanied by his girlfriend, Oksana Rykova, and a friend. This outing comes after Charvet broke his silence on the tragic event and was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing by authorities.

He was photographed driving the same truck that was allegedly involved in the accident earlier that morning, sporting a black Nike tank top and shorts. Charvet's representative issued a statement to People, emphasizing his deep love for animals and his responsibility as a dog owner, asserting that he would never intentionally harm an animal. The spokesperson also conveyed Charvet's condolences to the family who lost their beloved pet. The statement explained that Charvet was driving through his neighborhood in low-light conditions around 5:30 a.m. when he encountered a neighbor walking three dogs off leash in the middle of the street. This account directly contradicts the dog owner's claim that the dogs were leashed at the time of the incident. According to Charvet's representative, the actor slowed his vehicle and attempted to maneuver around the dogs. However, one of the dogs moved underneath the truck as he was passing. Charvet immediately stopped the vehicle, called 911, and remained at the scene until law enforcement arrived. He reportedly cooperated fully with the investigation and offered further assistance. Law enforcement sources have confirmed to TMZ that the incident appears to have been accidental, with the dogs reportedly running into the roadway while off leash. The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Department stated that Charvet attempted to swerve to avoid hitting the animals. Consequently, Charvet has been cleared of any criminal charges. Earlier on the day of the incident, the dog's owner, Vera Errico, had accused Charvet of fatally striking her 11-year-old English Labrador, named Sunday, with his truck and then driving away from the scene. Errico stated she was walking Sunday and two other leashed dogs just before 6 a.m. within a gated Malibu community when the collision occurred. Sunday was rushed to a veterinarian but sadly succumbed to his injuries and was euthanized. Errico also claimed that Charvet did not stop after the impact and only called the police after leaving the community. However, a law enforcement source has indicated that the incident is not being treated as a hit-and-run because Charvet did contact authorities. The Sheriff's Information Bureau confirmed to The Daily Mail that deputies responded to an incident involving a vehicle accidentally striking a dog on April 16, 2026, around 6 a.m. Deputies investigated the scene, and the dog's owner transported the animal for medical treatment, after which they were informed of the dog's passing. A traffic report is currently being prepared. David Charvet, known for his role as Matt Brody in the popular drama Baywatch from 1992 to 1996, is a father of two: Shaya, 18, and Heaven, 19. He previously stepped away from a successful Hollywood career to dedicate more time to his children, whom he shares with his ex-wife Brooke Burke. The actor made lifestyle changes after the birth of his first child





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