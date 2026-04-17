Baywatch Star David Charvet Spotted After Fatal Dog Incident; Cleared of Criminal Charges

Actor David Charvet was seen in Calabasas hours after his truck fatally struck a neighbor's dog. His representative stated the incident was accidental, occurring in low-light conditions with dogs off-leash, while the dog's owner claims the animal was leashed. Authorities have confirmed the accident and cleared Charvet of criminal wrongdoing.

Baywatch star David Charvet , 53, has been photographed for the first time since his truck was involved in a fatal collision with a neighbor's dog. The actor was seen in Calabasas on Thursday, grabbing a smoothie with his girlfriend, Oksana Rykova, and a friend. This outing occurred hours after the incident and after Charvet had broken his silence, with his representative confirming he has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing by authorities.

Charvet’s representative issued a statement to People, emphasizing his love for animals and responsible pet ownership, asserting that he would never intentionally harm an animal. The statement expressed sympathy for the family who lost their dog, stating Charvet's thoughts are with them. According to the representative, the incident took place around 5:30 a.m. in low-light conditions within his neighborhood. Charvet reportedly encountered a neighbor walking three dogs off-leash in the middle of the street. The representative claimed Charvet slowed his vehicle and attempted to maneuver around the dogs safely. However, one of the dogs allegedly moved beneath the vehicle. The actor immediately stopped, called 911, and remained at the scene until authorities arrived, fully cooperating with the investigation. The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Department corroborated that the incident appeared to be accidental, stating that the dogs were off-leash and entered the roadway, and that Charvet attempted to swerve to avoid hitting them. Law enforcement sources informed TMZ that Charvet has been cleared of criminal charges. This account differs from the dog owner's initial statement. Vera Errico, the dog's owner, claimed Charvet struck her 11-year-old English Labrador, named Sunday, while she was walking the dog on a leash along with two other leashed dogs in a gated Malibu community just before 6 a.m. Errico alleged that Charvet drove away from the scene without stopping. She stated that Sunday was rushed to a veterinarian but sadly succumbed to her injuries. While Errico believes Charvet only contacted police after leaving the community, a law enforcement source clarified to the site that the incident is not being treated as a hit-and-run, as authorities were contacted by Charvet regardless of his immediate actions on scene. The Daily Mail has attempted to reach Charvet for comment without success. The Sheriff's Information Bureau confirmed to The Daily Mail that deputies responded to a traffic-related incident involving a vehicle accidentally striking a dog on April 16, 2026, at approximately 0600 hours in Malibu. Deputies conducted their investigation, and while the dog's owner transported the animal for medical treatment, the dog later died from its injuries. A traffic report is currently being prepared. Charvet, known for his role as Matt Brody on the iconic Baywatch from 1992 to 1996, is a father of two: Shaya, 18, and Heaven, 19. He previously stepped away from a successful Hollywood career to dedicate more time to his children, whom he shares with ex-wife Brooke Burke. The actor had made lifestyle adjustments following the birth of his first child





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