Baywatch Star David Hasselhoff, 73, Spotted Using Walker After Surgery

David Hasselhoff was seen using a walker in Los Angeles following recent knee and hip replacement surgeries. Despite appearing frail, the actor is reportedly determined to return to acting and music, with hopes of appearing in the upcoming Baywatch reboot.

David Hasselhoff , the iconic star of Baywatch , was recently spotted in Los Angeles appearing frail and utilizing a walker for support. The 73-year-old actor, once renowned for his physique as lifeguard Mitch Buchannon, was seen struggling with his balance while leaving a building with his wife, Hayley Roberts.

This public appearance sparked concern among fans, as it marked only his second since last July. However, sources close to Hasselhoff have confirmed he recently underwent both knee and hip replacement surgeries, explaining the visible impact on his mobility. Despite the challenges posed by his recovery, Hasselhoff is reportedly determined to make a significant return to the entertainment industry.

An insider revealed to the Daily Mail that he is actively engaged in rehabilitation with the goal of resuming acting roles and pursuing musical endeavors. A key ambition for the actor is to potentially reprise his role in the upcoming Baywatch reboot, which is currently being reimagined by Fox for a 2026-2027 release.

The source emphasized the difficulty of adjusting to a less physically capable state for someone who has always prioritized fitness and an active lifestyle, acknowledging that the surgeries have been more demanding than anticipated. However, they also noted that Hasselhoff is feeling better than he has in a long time and finds being outdoors beneficial for his healing process.

Recent sightings, including a nature hike with Roberts where he used trekking poles, demonstrate his commitment to regaining his strength and independence. Hasselhoff’s journey hasn’t been without personal hardship. He previously faced public scrutiny regarding struggles with alcohol abuse, notably a widely circulated video from 2007 showing his daughter’s concerns about his drinking. More recently, he experienced the profound loss of his second wife and Baywatch co-star, Pamela Bach, who tragically passed away by suicide last year.

These personal challenges, coupled with the physical demands of his recovery, underscore the resilience and determination Hasselhoff is demonstrating as he looks towards a future that includes a potential return to the screen. The actor’s representatives have confirmed his dedication to regaining his health and pursuing new opportunities, signaling a hopeful chapter for the beloved television icon.

His desire to be part of the new Baywatch series highlights his enduring connection to the role that made him a household name and his eagerness to contribute to the show’s legacy





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Baywatch Star David Hasselhoff, 73, Spotted Using Walker After SurgeryDavid Hasselhoff was seen using a walker in Los Angeles following recent knee and hip replacement surgeries. Despite appearing frail, the actor is reportedly determined to return to acting and music, with hopes of appearing in the upcoming Baywatch reboot.

Read more »