Baywatch Star Noah Beck Named by Teacher Sister Amid Underage Sex Allegations

Teacher Haley Beck is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student. She mentioned her brother, Baywatch star Noah Beck, as a reason her contact details were accessible to the student. The investigation also involves another teacher accused of sending explicit videos.

A former social studies teacher, Haley Beck , 27, is facing accusations of engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student. The investigation into her conduct took an unexpected turn when police questioned her about how the underage boy obtained her contact information.

Haley's explanation led to the mention of her brother, Noah Beck, a 24-year-old social media personality and star of the upcoming Baywatch reboot. Haley informed investigators that her brother's significant online following meant her own contact details were easily accessible to the public. She stated that Noah, who has millions of followers across platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, is particularly popular among high school students, leading to frequent inquiries about him.

Police documented Noah Beck as a high-income social media personality, though the report explicitly states there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on his part. The scandal has surfaced while Noah is actively filming the Baywatch reboot, where he portrays a lifeguard named Luke.

Haley Beck has not been arrested or charged with any crime and vehemently denies the allegations of impropriety with the student, who was below Arizona's age of consent at the time of the alleged relationship. The case also involves another teacher, 47-year-old Angela Burlaka, who is accused of sending the same boy sexually explicit videos of herself.

A comprehensive review of 180 pages of documents has revealed further details concerning Haley's alleged closeness to the student and apparent jealousy of Burlaka. Reports suggest Haley assisted the student with his schoolwork, permitted him to miss classes, allowed him to drive her car, and even tolerated him comparing her to a beluga whale.

According to Haley's statements to the police, the alleged inappropriate relationship commenced in May 2025 after the student initiated contact through her public Instagram account. Investigators believe the grooming process may have started as early as December 2024, when the student began attending Haley's classes.

Over a six-week period during the summer, Haley and the student exchanged over 4,000 text messages that reportedly discussed illegal and sexual activities between them. The documented messages include Haley expressing her desire for affection and company, with phrases like, 'Why cant you talk to me? I just want you to come over. I really want to see you. I miss you.' In another instance, she sent the student lyrics to Ariana Grande's song break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored. The student's response was reportedly, 'Jesus Christ,' to which Haley allegedly advised him to 'relax' and 'live a little.'

Further allegations include Haley's role in improving the student's grades and attendance, providing him preferential treatment in class, and paying him $630 in exchange for compliments. Records indicate she transferred $5 via Apple Pay for each positive remark the student made about selfies she shared. Haley is also accused of purchasing gifts, food, drugs, and alcohol for the student, even referring to herself as his 'sugar momma' and describing the arrangement in one text as feeling 'like straight prostitution.' However, the student's messages to Haley were often unkind, with him reportedly criticizing her weight and suggesting she was desperate for sex.

One exchange cited in the report shows him calling her 'a big kid,' 'stuck in hs,' and 'f***ing a high schooler.' Haley's reply to these comments was, 'Like why are you complaining and making me feel bad. Like you're getting basically a relationship out of me without the arguments and constant need for commitment or reassurance so you're welcome.'

Peoria Police have recommended that prosecutors file charges against both women, but the district attorney's office has not yet commented on the matter. The Daily Mail has sought further comment from Noah Beck





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