Baywatch Star Noah Beck Named by Teacher Sister Amid Underage Student Allegations

Social media star Noah Beck was mentioned by his teacher sister, Haley Beck, during a police interrogation regarding her alleged inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student. Haley cited her brother's large social media following as the reason her contact details were accessible to the student. Noah Beck is currently filming the Baywatch reboot and is not implicated in any wrongdoing.

Social media sensation Noah Beck was inadvertently drawn into a concerning investigation involving his sister, Haley Beck , a former teacher accused of an inappropriate relationship with an underage student . Police records reveal that when questioned by the Peoria Police Department in November 2025, Haley, 27, cited her brother Noah, 24, as the reason her contact information was readily available to the 17-year-old student.

She explained that Noah, a high-profile social media personality with tens of millions of followers across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, has a significant following among high schoolers. Haley, who has appeared on social media with her popular brother, stated that her own information is widely accessible due to her association with him and that she frequently receives inquiries about Noah. Investigators noted Noah's status as a high-income social media personality, a detail provided for context. Noah Beck is currently involved in filming the highly anticipated Baywatch reboot, where he portrays a lifeguard named Luke alongside other notable stars. Importantly, the police investigation has found no suggestion of wrongdoing on Noah's part. The scandal centers on allegations against Haley, who has not been arrested or charged with any crime and denies the accusations. The student involved was below Arizona's age of consent at the time the alleged relationship began. Adding another layer to the case, police are also investigating a second teacher at the same school, 47-year-old Angela Burlaka, who is accused of sending the student sexually explicit videos of herself. Burlaka allegedly calls out the boy's name in these videos. While Peoria Police recommended prosecutors file charges against both women, the district attorney's office has yet to make a statement. A substantial file of documents obtained by the Daily Mail suggests a deeper, more complex dynamic between Haley and the student, hinting at jealousy towards Burlaka. The documents detail allegations of Haley assisting the student with homework, allowing him to skip class, driving him in her car, and even permitting him to compare her to a beluga whale. According to Haley's statements to the police, the alleged inappropriate relationship started in May 2025 when the student messaged her on her public Instagram account. Further investigation by detectives indicates that the alleged grooming process might have commenced as early as December 2024, when the student began attending Haley's classes. The report indicates that over a period of nearly six weeks during the previous summer, Haley and the student exchanged over 4,000 text messages containing discussions of illegal and sexual activities. The report highlighted numerous texts where Haley allegedly pleaded for affection from the student, expressing her desire to see him and asking why he wouldn't talk to her. In another instance, she sent him the lyrics to Ariana Grande's song break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored, to which the student reportedly responded with shock. Haley allegedly encouraged him to relax and enjoy himself. The report also details Haley's alleged actions in improving the student's academic performance and attendance, providing him with preferential treatment in her classroom, and paying him $630 for compliments on her selfies, with $5 transferred via Apple Pay for each positive remark. Police records also reveal that Haley purchased gifts, food, drugs, and alcohol for the student, even referring to herself as his sugar momma and acknowledging that the arrangement felt like prostitution. However, the student was reportedly unkind in his messages, criticizing her weight and suggesting she was desperate for sex, with one exchange where he called her a big kid, stuck in hs, and fucking a high schooler. Haley reportedly defended herself, questioning his complaints and pointing out that he was receiving a relationship without commitment or arguments





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Noah Beck Haley Beck Baywatch Reboot Underage Student Teacher Misconduct

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leeds United player ratings vs Man Utd as Ao Tanaka, Noah Okafor and Jayden Bogle shineFind out how Leeds United's players rated against Manchester United in tonight's Premier League clash

Read more »

Noah Wyle Comments on Supriya Ganesh's Exit from The Pitt: 'An Inevitability'Noah Wyle, star of The Pitt, discusses co-star Supriya Ganesh's departure, calling it a natural outcome due to the show's focus on the fast-paced world of emergency medicine. Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill explains the intention of keeping the show's realistic setting. The show is set to introduce new characters while other characters may have storyline issues. This change has triggered internal strife between actors and rumors about conflict on the set.

Read more »

Noah Wyle Comments on Supriya Ganesh's 'Inevitable' Departure from The PittNoah Wyle, star of the medical drama The Pitt, addresses the departure of Supriya Ganesh, calling it an inevitability. Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill also comments on the cast shake-up, highlighting the show's commitment to realism. Reports suggest potential storyline-related reasons for the exit and secret turmoil of Wyle.

Read more »

Noah Okafor sends message after Leeds United heroics vs Man United, Hugo Ekitike reactsThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

James Justin explains Leeds United’s next steps with Noah Okafor after Man Utd doubleThe Leeds United goalscorer now has five goal contributions in as many games

Read more »

Baywatch Star Noah Beck Named by Teacher Sister Amid Underage Sex AllegationsTeacher Haley Beck is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student. She mentioned her brother, Baywatch star Noah Beck, as a reason her contact details were accessible to the student. The investigation also involves another teacher accused of sending explicit videos.

Read more »