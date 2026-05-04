Baz Luhrmann Channels Elvis at the 2026 Met Gala with Wife Catherine Martin

Film director Baz Luhrmann and costume designer Catherine Martin turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala, with Luhrmann sporting an Elvis-inspired hairstyle and a stylish suit, while Martin opted for an elegant black gown. The event celebrated the opening of the Costume Art exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Baz Luhrmann and his wife, Catherine Martin , made a striking appearance at the 2026 Met Gala held on Monday at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The acclaimed film director, aged 63, embraced a look reminiscent of Elvis Presley, styling his grey hair in a sleek, combed fashion with a subtle mullet at the back. He complemented this with a sharply tailored black suit featuring vibrant pastel blue cuffs. The ensemble was further accentuated by sparkling diamond cuff links and a large blue stone ring on his pinkie finger, mirroring the tint of his glasses.

Catherine Martin, a renowned costume designer herself at 61, opted for a more understated yet elegant black gown adorned with pastel blue panels and shimmering embellishments. The couple radiated happiness as they posed for photographers upon arrival, Catherine sporting her signature bold blue-framed glasses. The annual Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, popularly known as the Met Gala, consistently draws significant attention as the most prominent event in celebrity fashion.

This year’s theme, ‘Costume Art,’ and the corresponding dress code, ‘Fashion Is Art,’ challenged attendees to explore the intersection of fashion and artistic expression, specifically how designers utilize the human form as a creative medium. Leading this year’s event were co-chairs Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, alongside Anna Wintour, Vogue’s global editorial director. This marks Venus Williams’ debut as a Met Gala co-chair, while Nicole Kidman previously held the role in 2003 and 2005.

Beyonce served as an honorary chair in 2013. The Costume Institute’s exhibition will present a compelling juxtaposition of historical and contemporary garments, organized around three key concepts: the classical and nude body, the representation of ageing and pregnant bodies, and the anatomical body. The unveiling of the exhibition will also coincide with the opening of the Met’s expanded Conde M Nast Galleries.

The ambitious project is financially supported by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez, who are serving as lead sponsors and honorary co-chairs. Andrew Bolton, the curator of the Costume Institute, explained that the title ‘Costume Art’ reflects the institute’s historical focus. He emphasized that fashion achieves artistic status not despite, but because of, its intimate connection to the body. The exhibit also benefits from sponsorship from the French luxury fashion house Yves Saint Laurent.

A dedicated host committee, including co-chairs Anthony Vaccarello and Zoe Kravitz, further contributes to the event’s success. Notable members of the committee include Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Angela Bassett, Gwendoline Christie, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Sam Smith, and Teyana Taylor.

‘Costume Art’ will be open to the public from May 10th through January 10th of the following year, following the exclusive Met Gala event on May 4th. The Met Gala is a crucial fundraising event for the museum, providing the primary financial support for the Costume Institute.

This year’s gala is particularly noteworthy as it is the first since Anna Wintour has taken a step back from one of her prominent roles at Vogue, marking a potential shift in the event’s direction





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Met Gala Baz Luhrmann Catherine Martin Fashion Costume Art The Metropolitan Museum Of Art Beyonce Nicole Kidman Venus Williams Anna Wintour

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