BBC Accused of Cover-Up After Presenter Allegedly Broke Colleague’s Wrist in Violent Assault

The BBC faces fresh allegations of a cover-up after a high-profile presenter was accused of breaking a female colleague’s wrist in a violent altercation. Despite being aware of the incident, the broadcaster took no disciplinary action, allowing the staff member to continue working for years. This latest scandal adds to a series of controversies involving the BBC’s handling of staff misconduct, including cases involving Huw Edwards and Scott Mills.

The BBC has been embroiled in another scandal following allegations that a high-profile presenter physically assaulted a female colleague, breaking her wrist in a violent altercation.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 2014, yet BBC management failed to report it to the police or take any disciplinary action against the staff member involved. Instead, the broadcaster allegedly allowed him to continue working for several years, despite being aware of the assault.

A source close to the matter told The Mail on Sunday that the presenter had grabbed the woman’s wrists, crossed them, and thrown her to the floor, resulting in a hospital visit and a doctor’s report being filed. However, no action was taken, leading to accusations of a cover-up within the BBC. This latest revelation comes amid a series of controversies surrounding the broadcaster’s handling of misconduct cases, including those involving former newsreader Huw Edwards and DJ Scott Mills.

Senior MPs have condemned the BBC’s inaction, with Tory MP Greg Stafford stating that the failure to address such serious allegations was indefensible. The BBC has faced repeated criticism for its handling of staff misconduct, with insiders claiming the Corporation prioritizes its reputation over accountability. In a separate but related incident, former Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills was sacked earlier this year after the BBC learned that a complainant in a previous police investigation was under 16 at the time.

The broadcaster had been aware of the allegations since 2017 but took no action until recently. Similarly, Huw Edwards, who resigned in April 2024, was paid by the BBC for months after his arrest on child abuse image charges. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years. These cases have raised serious questions about the BBC’s internal processes and transparency.

Insiders suggest that the broadcaster’s tendency to suppress scandals has only exacerbated public distrust. In response to growing concerns, BBC management has issued warnings to employees about sharing confidential information externally. John McAndrew, director of programs for BBC News, recently sent a memo cautioning staff against disseminating unsubstantiated claims about colleagues.

The BBC’s repeated failures to address misconduct have led to a significant decline in public trust, with critics arguing that the Corporation’s reputation is being further tarnished by its inability to handle such cases decisively





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