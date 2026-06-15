BBC and ITV Announce Lineup for 2026 World Cup

The BBC and ITV have announced their lineup of presenters and pundits for the 2026 World Cup. The list includes Gabby Logan, Laura Woods, Gary Neville, and Roy Keane, among others. These individuals will bring fans all the insight over the course of the tournament, which runs until 19 July. Each of these presenters and pundits has a unique background and experience that makes them well-suited for their roles.

The BBC and ITV have announced their lineup of presenters and pundits for the 2026 World Cup . The list includes Gabby Logan , Laura Woods , Gary Neville , and Roy Keane , among others.

These individuals will bring fans all the insight over the course of the tournament, which runs until 19 July. Each of these presenters and pundits has a unique background and experience that makes them well-suited for their roles.

For example, Gabby Logan has been presenting for BBC Sport since 2007 and has also worked for ITV. She is married to retired rugby player Kenny Logan and has twins via IVF. Laura Woods has worked her way up through the industry, starting as a runner at Sky and later fronting Sky's coverage for the 2023 Women's World Cup. She is now part of ITV's sports coverage for this year's World Cup.

Jobi McAnuff has become a regular BBC football analyst due to his strong tactical insight and experience as a former footballer. He has been married to his wife Jolene since 2012 and has described her as the 'perfect partner' and 'everything I could ever ask for in a wife'. Strictly winner Karen has worked as a broadcaster for various companies, including Sky Sports and Amazon Prime, and has also played for the Lionesses, scoring 26 goals in 144 caps.

She keeps her private life to herself but often celebrates her work achievements on social media. Roy Keane is serving as a lead pundit for ITV's coverage and has been a prominent pundit since joining the Sky Sports team in 2019. He has been married to Theresa Doyle since 1997 and the couple are parents to five children. Gary Neville is also part of ITV's core World Cup punditry team and has been a pundit since 2011.

He married his wife Emma Hadfield in June 2007 and they have two daughters. Kelly Cates is now one of the BBC's lead football presenters and is part of the post-Lineker generation taking over the broadcaster's biggest football events. She has revealed that the 11th and final season of the TV show Grantchester has officially arrived in the US, although a UK release date has yet to be announced.

The 61-year-old actor was best known for his role as Jed in the Only Fools And Horses spin-off The Green Green Grass and also appeared in EastEnders. The BBC and ITV have chosen these presenters and pundits for their unique blend of experience and personality, which will bring fans all the insight they need during the 2026 World Cup.

The presenters and pundits will be bringing fans all the insight over the course of the tournament, which runs until 19 July. Each of these presenters and pundits has a unique background and experience that makes them well-suited for their roles.

For example, Gabby Logan has been presenting for BBC Sport since 2007 and has also worked for ITV. She is married to retired rugby player Kenny Logan and has twins via IVF. Laura Woods has worked her way up through the industry, starting as a runner at Sky and later fronting Sky's coverage for the 2023 Women's World Cup. She is now part of ITV's sports coverage for this year's World Cup.

Jobi McAnuff has become a regular BBC football analyst due to his strong tactical insight and experience as a former footballer. He has been married to his wife Jolene since 2012 and has described her as the 'perfect partner' and 'everything I could ever ask for in a wife'. Strictly winner Karen has worked as a broadcaster for various companies, including Sky Sports and Amazon Prime, and has also played for the Lionesses, scoring 26 goals in 144 caps.

She keeps her private life to herself but often celebrates her work achievements on social media. Roy Keane is serving as a lead pundit for ITV's coverage and has been a prominent pundit since joining the Sky Sports team in 2019. He has been married to Theresa Doyle since 1997 and the couple are parents to five children. Gary Neville is also part of ITV's core World Cup punditry team and has been a pundit since 2011.

He married his wife Emma Hadfield in June 2007 and they have two daughters. Kelly Cates is now one of the BBC's lead football presenters and is part of the post-Lineker generation taking over the broadcaster's biggest football events. She has revealed that the 11th and final season of the TV show Grantchester has officially arrived in the US, although a UK release date has yet to be announced.

The 61-year-old actor was best known for his role as Jed in the Only Fools And Horses spin-off The Green Green Grass and also appeared in EastEnders





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