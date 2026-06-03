The BBC has issued a formal apology to Reform UK leader Nigel Farage after Newsnight host Matt Chorley misquoted him, claiming he said 'white cold rage' instead of 'pure, cold rage' regarding the Henry Nowak murder. The broadcaster removed the episode from iPlayer and Sounds and scheduled an on-air apology. Farage's lawyer demanded a written apology pinned online for seven days, a prominent on-air apology, and a full investigation into the misquote, threatening legal action and a boycott of BBC platforms. The incident raises issues of editorial standards and political bias at the corporation.

The BBC issued a formal apology to Nigel Farage after Newsnight host Matt Chorley misquoted the Reform UK leader, claiming he said 'white cold rage' instead of 'pure, cold rage' regarding the Henry Nowak murder.

The broadcaster removed the episode from iPlayer and Sounds and scheduled an on-air apology. Farage's lawyer demanded a written apology pinned online for seven days, a prominent on-air apology, and a full investigation into the misquote, threatening legal action and a boycott of BBC platforms. The incident raises issues of editorial standards and political bias.

Title: BBC apologises to Nigel Farage after Newsnight misquote controversy Description: The BBC has issued a grovelling apology to Reform UK leader Nigel Farage following a misquote on Newsnight. Host Matt Chorley repeatedly claimed Farage said 'white cold rage' about the Henry Nowak murder, when he actually said 'pure, cold rage'. Farage's lawyers demanded a written apology, an on-air correction, and an investigation, threatening legal action and a boycott of BBC programmes.

The episode was removed from iPlayer and BBC Sounds. Category: Politics Keywords: BBC, Nigel Farage, Newsnight, Matt Chorley, misquote, apology, Reform UK, Henry Nowak, defamation, boycot





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BBC Nigel Farage Newsnight Matt Chorley Misquote Apology Reform UK Henry Nowak Defamation Boycott

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