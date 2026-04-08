BBC Apologizes to Tourette's Campaigner and Actors After BAFTA Racial Slur Incident

The BBC issued an apology to Scottish Tourette's campaigner John Davidson and actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo after a racial slur was broadcast during the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards coverage. The incident, which occurred during the awards ceremony featuring the film 'I Swear' inspired by John Davidson's life, led to an internal investigation and breach of editorial standards.

The BBC has issued a formal apology to Scottish Tourette's campaigner John Davidson following an investigation into its coverage of the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards. The controversy arose after Davidson was heard uttering a racial slur during the live broadcast on February 22nd. The incident triggered a significant number of complaints, prompting an internal review that concluded the broadcaster had violated its own editorial standards.

The event, which was broadcast on BBC One despite being on a two-hour delay, remained available on the iPlayer platform until the following morning, further amplifying the repercussions of the gaffe. The core of the issue revolved around the unexpected and offensive outburst that occurred during the awards ceremony, a moment that quickly became a focal point of widespread criticism and scrutiny, both online and in traditional media outlets. This incident, while brief, had a lasting impact, overshadowing the successes of the film *I Swear*, inspired by Davidson's life, which won three awards at the event. The fallout underscored the delicate balance between live broadcasting, editorial responsibility, and the potential for unforeseen incidents to disrupt even the most carefully planned events, a situation that highlighted the need for more robust safeguards in such instances. \John Davidson, the individual at the center of the controversy, had his life story portrayed in the film *I Swear*, which was nominated for six awards, and ultimately won three, including Best Actor for Robert Aramayo's performance. Davidson, 55, later expressed his own remorse over the incident. He acknowledged that he shouted a series of offensive remarks during the event, but the racial slur was the primary trigger for the public outcry. He contacted Warner Bros. to offer a direct apology to Michael B. Jordan, one of the actors presenting an award at the time, and chose to leave the ceremony shortly after the incident, relocating to a private room. The BBC's internal Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) investigated the event. The ECU report stated that broadcasting the slur was considered highly offensive and lacked any editorial justification. However, the ECU maintained that the inclusion of the word was not intentional. The ECU further noted the BBC's failure to remove the slur from the iPlayer coverage in a timely manner. The report cited a lack of clarity among the team concerning the audibility of the word, leading to a delay in editing it out. The ECU's report acknowledged that a serious mistake had been made. There was no certainty that the word would be inaudible to all viewers. The report stated that the ECU accepted the broadcaster’s account that the word was broadcast by accident. Firstly, the use of the racial slur was extremely indistinct, to the point where it might not have been recognized by the production team. Secondly, there was another occurrence of the racial slur about 10 minutes later, which was recognized by the production team and immediately edited out in accordance with the protocols on offensive language that were in place. The report confirmed that the BBC also sent letters of apology to actors Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan. \The BBC broadcast the ceremony with a two-hour time delay, and the final program was edited down from the original three-hour broadcast. Tim Davie, then director-general of the BBC, expressed profound regret for the incident, characterizing it as a genuine mistake that should not have been broadcast. Davidson also stated his expectation that the BBC would actively control the sound at the event. The film *I Swear* won three awards: best leading actor for Robert Aramayo, rising star for Robert Aramayo, and best casting. The incident has raised questions regarding the responsibility of broadcasters in managing unexpected events during live broadcasts and has led to a renewed examination of editorial policies to prevent similar occurrences. The public and critics alike will be looking for a more responsible approach in the future





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BBC BAFTA John Davidson Racial Slur Apology I Swear Michael B Jordan Delroy Lindo

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