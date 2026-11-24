The BBC is removing key national weather forecasts to achieve £500 million in savings, drawing criticism from Ofcom regarding transparency and future licence fee sustainability.

The British Broadcasting Corporation has discontinued several high-profile national weather broadcasts as part of an aggressive cost-cutting strategy aimed at saving £500 million. This move occurs against a backdrop of declining public confidence, with new projections indicating that fewer than half of UK households will pay the mandatory television licence fee within the next ten years. The cuts represent a significant shift in how the public broadcaster delivers essential information services to its audience.

Specific Bulletins Discontinued by Corporation

The BBC has quietly removed the Saturday national lunchtime forecast and the early evening edition from its television schedule. These programs have been replaced by regional presenters who briefly cover the countrywide outlook during their respective on-air slots, rather than featuring dedicated national anchors. The late forecast that traditionally followed the News At 10 on BBC One has also been dropped from the lineup, marking a substantial reduction in dedicated national weather coverage.

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Additionally, weather presenters who previously appeared on the half-hourly forecasts on the News channel are being replaced by automated graphics. Despite these cuts, the corporation maintains that the Today programme, BBC Breakfast, and the weekday editions of the News at Six will continue to feature separate national forecasts from network weather presenters. The News at Ten will also feature these national segments for a trial period, according to a BBC spokesman.

Regulatory Pressure and Transparency Issues

Television watchdog Ofcom has formally criticized the BBC for its method of implementing these changes. In a letter to Deputy Director-General Rhodri Talfan Davies, signed by Director for Broadcasting and Media Cristina Nicolotti-Squires, the regulator highlighted that cost-cutting measures have been communicated through a series of separate announcements. Ofcom argues that this fragmented approach does not provide a clear picture of the cumulative effect of the savings program on the BBC's services, content, and audiences.

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Ofcom requested a consolidated account from the broadcaster detailing saving measures announced or under consideration, including their effective dates and impact on viewers. The regulator concluded that given the continuing announcements, it is important to obtain a clearer picture of the long-term strategy as soon as possible. This criticism underscores growing tensions between the broadcaster and its oversight body regarding governance and communication of major operational changes.

Long-Term Financial and Audience Projections

The decision to cut weather bulletins is driven by severe financial pressures and shifting audience behaviors. Analysts for the media consultancy firm Oliver & Ohlbaum Associates, who carried out the modeling for the Reset Tech think-tank, described an unsustainable cycle of falling income leading to less spending on content that attracts audiences. This dynamic threatens the long-term viability of the current funding model if immediate structural changes are not implemented.

Currently, 77 percent of households pay the now £180-a-year licence fee. However, projections suggest that the number of households paying the levy will decline to less than a third by 2037-38 if the current model persists. The study also predicts that BBC viewing via television sets will plummet by 2037. The average viewing minutes are expected to drop from 46 minutes a day to just 23 minutes a day, reflecting a significant decline in traditional television consumption.

Workforce Reductions and Strategic Shift to Digital

The cost-saving measures are expected to result in approximately 2,000 job cuts, representing a likely reduction of 11 percent in staff compared to March of this year. Programs already cancelled include Blankety Blank, Winterwatch, Live At The Apollo, and Celebrity Mastermind. In radio, The World Tonight on Radio 4 has been cancelled, while BBC Sport has cut a number of bulletins and positions.

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Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is reportedly preparing to publish plans to change the licence fee model to include anyone with subscriptions to streaming services such as Netflix. A BBC spokeswoman stated that the corporation is committed to providing world-class public service weather forecasting across platforms. She emphasized that as more people turn to mobile devices and websites for forecasts, the BBC is increasing digital and localized content while ensuring appropriate national bulletins remain available for a trial period.