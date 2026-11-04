BBC Blocks Joanne McNally Tell-All Podcast Over NDA Violations

The BBC prevented a tell-all podcast episode featuring Joanne McNally about Celebrity Traitors due to strict non-disclosure agreement violations signed by all cast members.

The BBC has officially blocked the release of a planned 'tell-all' podcast episode featuring comedian Joanne McNally regarding her participation in the hit series Celebrity Traitors. The decision was made after producers determined that discussing specific events from the show would constitute a direct violation of the non-disclosure agreements signed by all participants prior to filming.

NDA Violations Trigger Content Block

Joe Attewell, the producer for the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, confirmed that the bonus episode recorded on Friday afternoon would not be published. He stated that he received explicit instructions from the BBC indicating that nearly all topics discussed in the recording breached the contractual obligations Joanne McNally had agreed to uphold. This enforcement highlights the strict legal boundaries placed on former contestants of high-profile reality television productions.

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Producer Responds to Fan Inquiries

Attewell revealed that his team has been inundated with approximately eight to nine thousand messages from listeners asking why the promised Sunday release did not occur. The episode was intended to feature co-host Vogue Williams questioning McNally about her experience as a Faithful before she was banished from Ardross Castle. Attewell noted that while fans have every right to ask about the missing content, the legal constraints prevent any disclosure of the juicy details originally planned for discussion.

Vogue Williams Acknowledges Restrictions

Vogue Williams expressed frustration with the limitations, admitting that she spent significant time researching questions to extract candid information from McNally. She acknowledged that despite the effort invested, the pair were ultimately unable to discuss whatever they wished due to the binding nature of the contracts. Williams described the situation as a clear example of how reality TV stars are often silenced even after leaving the production environment, noting that the potential content would have been highly engaging for audiences.

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Record Viewership for Final Episode

The cancellation of the podcast comes shortly after the Celebrity Traitors grand final drew a record-breaking audience of 11.2 million viewers on Friday night. The finale, which peaked at 11.6 million, surpassed the previous year's final figures and secured the biggest UK overnight and consolidated TV audiences of 2026 so far. Despite some critical reviews labeling the conclusion underwhelming, the public interest in the show remains exceptionally high, driving demand for any related behind-the-scenes content.

Winners Claim Prize and Charity Funds

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan and actor Sebastian Bash Croft were crowned champions of the series, splitting the £83,000 prize pot with £41,500 allocated to each of their chosen charities. Romesh donated to Choose Love while Croft supported the Refugee Council. The duo successfully defeated Traitors Maya Jama and King Kenny, who had remained undetected until James Acaster revealed his identity during the final hour. Both winners shared emotional moments, with Croft describing the victory as potentially the best day of his life and Romesh highlighting the trust built between them as the defining highlight of the competition.