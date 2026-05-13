BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent Returns After Three-Week Absence

Sally Nugent, a BBC Breakfast presenter, returned to the show after a three-week absence. She usually presents the show every Monday to Wednesday alongside Jon Kay but has been joined by stand-in hosts recently.

Get the week's hottest showbiz gossip from Katie Hind in the Spotlight newsletter. Sign up for FREE. Have YOU got a story? Email tips@dailymail.co.ukBBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent said 'it's lovely to be back' as she returned to the show on Wednesday after a three-week absence .

Viewers of the morning news show have been left scratching their heads over where broadcaster, 54, Sally has been over the last few weeks. Sally usually presents BBC Breakfast every Monday to Wednesday alongside Jon Kay, 56, but he has recently been joined by a number of stand-in hosts. Jon told her on Wednesday: 'It’s lovely to have you back!

' to which Sally told him: 'It’s so lovely to be back. ' Sally, who joined the team in 2021, took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce her return to the show. Sharing a snap of her with a huge smile on her face while sitting in a car, she wrote: 'I'm back! Have I missed anything?

See you tomorrow at 6.

' BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent said 'it's lovely to be back' as she returned to the show on Wednesday after a three-week absence Sally, who joined the team in 2021, took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce her return to the show Sally's absence didn't go unnoticed by viewers. One fan took to Reddit to share their concern, writing on the discussion site: 'BBC Breakfast - Where has Sally Nugent been lately?

' They continued: 'Basically what the title says. For the past couple of weeks, Sally’s been absent for whatever reason, and Sarah Campbell‘s been stepping in to cover alongside Jon Kay.

' 'Where's sally Has she left #bbcbreakfast. ' 'Where is Sally Nugent? ' 'Maybe a 2 week holiday. ' 'Are people not allowed holidays?

' Sally's absence didn't go unnoticed by viewers, with some taking to Reddit and X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss Daily Mail contacted BBC Breakfast for comment. Sally has been working with the BBC for a number of years. She's worked on BBC Radio Merseyside, as well as BBC North West Tonight to read the sports news. The star has also read the sports news for BBC News and the BBC News Channel.

Sally joined the BBC Breakfast team in 2011 as a freelancer and then became a regular host of the show in 2021. Last month BBC Breakfast viewers jeered 'it's like pulling teeth' after an 'awkward' travel chaos interview. During the show, Jon and Sally covered a story highlighting how around 100 people were left stranded in Milan - after a flight to Manchester departed without them.

Although they were due to fly out on an Easyjet flight on Sunday, Milan's Linate airport faced up to three hours of queues owing to new border control checks. Jon explained to viewers: 'It's being blamed on new border control checks at Milan's Linate airport, which are being introduced now right across the European Union.

' The presenters spoke to father and son Adam and Fredrik, who are still in Milan after not being able to board their flight back home. Addressing the situation, Adam said: 'We got to the airport early, as you do anyway.

'We waited for our gate number and went to border control, and they told us to wait the left-hand side while they get the Easyjet flight for Heathrow and Gatwick through first. 'We all got told to wait by their border control and not to move. ' He added: ' meant to be getting ready for school as we speak! ' Jon went on to ask Fredrik how he felt about missing school, with the young boy hesitating to think.

Adam could be heard whispering to his son: 'Upset. Tell them you're upset.

' Jon went on to ask Fredrik how he felt about missing school, with the young boy hesitating to think. Adam could be heard whispering to his son: 'Upset. Tell them you're upset.

' Many took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to later share their frustration with the chat





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