BBC Breakfast Viewers Complain About Naga Munchetty's 'Sly' Farewell to Carol Kirkwood Amid Bullying Probe

More than 100 viewers complained to the BBC over Naga Munchetty's joking remark to Carol Kirkwood on her final day, while Munchetty faces a formal bullying investigation that threatens her future on the show.

Viewers of BBC Breakfast have formally complained about Naga Munchetty 's comment to departing co-host Carol Kirkwood during Kirkwood's final broadcast in April after a 25-year career as the channel's weather presenter.

Munchetty, known for playful banter with Kirkwood, made a joke that some at home found inappropriate. Over 100 complaints were submitted to the BBC, though the Executive Complaints Unit decided not to uphold them. This incident occurs amid ongoing scrutiny of Munchetty's conduct, as a formal bullying investigation was launched in November. Sources indicate she remains on air but is limited to working with specific producers and staff amid the probe.

The situation is further complicated by the recent resignation of BBC News CEO Deborah Turness, which some insiders believe may impact Munchetty's future. The BBC has declined to comment on individual HR matters. The controversy began when, after a tribute reel for Kirkwood, Munchetty quipped, 'I am just waiting for the countdown for you to go!

' The remark prompted laughter in the studio but drew criticism online. Viewers questioned the tone of the tribute compared to those from other presenters. Some defended Munchetty, noting she gave Kirkwood a 'Little Miss Sunshine' drawing, referencing the Mr. Men character. Insiders described the comments as 'bizarre,' though a BBC source emphasized the long-standing personal and professional friendship between Munchetty and Kirkwood, stating the day was appropriately focused on celebrating Kirkwood's service.

The bullying investigation, which started as a review in June after reports of a toxic culture at MediaCityUK, escalated after additional complaints emerged. While other staff were cleared, Munchetty's case saw further allegations, necessitating a formal process. The departure of Richard Frediani, the show's editor, on extended leave during this period added to the turmoil. Reports suggest Munchetty's position is now precarious, with her fate tied to broader leadership changes at the BBC





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BBC Breakfast Naga Munchetty Carol Kirkwood Bullying Investigation Viewer Complaints BBC Tribute Mr. Men Little Miss Sunshine Deborah Turness

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