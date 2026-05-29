BBC Brings Back Penny Smith in Daytime TV Ratings Battle With ITV

Penny Smith returns to daytime television with a feature on Morning Live investigating EU fingerprint scanner chaos, as the BBC intensifies its ratings war against ITV's This Morning.

BBC executives have intensified their competition with ITV by recruiting television veteran Penny Smith to their flagship daytime program, Morning Live . Smith, 67, spent 17 years as a presenter on GMTV before being let go amid ITV budget cuts in 2010.

In her new role, she featured in a special segment exploring the disruptions experienced by travelers due to the EU's new fingerprint scanning system. The segment included on-site reporting at Manchester Airport, interviews with affected passengers, and hands-on testing of various substances-water, moisturizer, alcohol wipes-to demonstrate their impact on scanner accuracy. _viewers responded positively on social media, praising her return and asking to see her more frequently.

A source highlighted Smith's talent and popularity, calling the move a strategic win for the BBC. Smith's broadcasting career began in 1977 as a reporter for the Peterborough Evening Telegraph. She contributed to the launch of Sky News in 1989 and joined GMTV in 1993, staying until 2010.

Following her GMTV departure, she hosted radio programs on BBC London, Talk Radio, and Magic Classical, and made appearances on panel shows such as Have I Got News for You and Never Mind the Buzzcocks. Her return to daytime television underscores the ongoing ratings battle between Morning Live and ITV's This Morning.

Morning Live, hosted by Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones and airing from 9:30am to 10:45am, regularly draws over a million viewers, outperforming This Morning, which runs from 10am to 12:30pm with hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard. The BBC extended Morning Live's duration from 45 to 75 minutes in 2023, timing the expansion just before This Morning introduced its new presenters in March 2024 after the exits of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

That shift appears to have benefited Morning Live, which now attracts nearly double the audience of its ITV rival. The rivalry traces back to 2020 when the BBC first considered a direct competitor, though officials initially downplayed the competition. Emma Morris, Morning Live's editor and a former This Morning staffer, has been instrumental in the show's sharpened focus and growth





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