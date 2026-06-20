BBC Cancels Ashley Cain's Documentary Series Following Discovery of Abusive Social Media Posts

The BBC has cancelled the second series of Ashley Cain's documentary Into The Danger Zone and severed ties with the presenter following the emergence of abusive social media posts. The Guardian published multiple tweets from Cain's now-deleted X account containing misogynistic slurs and violent jokes targeting women. The corporation admitted its vetting process failed and is investigating. This decision comes after it was also revealed that filming for the series proceeded despite earlier misconduct allegations against Cain on a different production in Las Vegas, where he was removed after crew concerns. The first series remains on BBC iPlayer.

The BBC has cancelled the second series of Ashley Cain 's documentary show Into The Danger Zone after The Guardian revealed a series of misogynistic tweets from his X account, which has since been deleted.

The posts, which date back several years, contain vile language referring to women as 's**gs', 's**ts', and 'psychos', along with jokes about hitting women and degrading sexual practices. The corporation confirmed that the already filmed second series will not be broadcast, stating that their vetting process 'clearly failed' and that they have 'no future projects' with Cain.

The first series remains available on the BBC's catch-up service, Player, while repeat episodes due to air were pulled following the publication of the tweets. This decision raises serious questions about the BBC's due diligence, as it has also emerged that filming for the second series Continued despite earlier misconduct allegations against Cain during a separate production in Las Vegas.

According to reports, Cain was removed from the show Sin City: The Real Las Vegas after crew concerns about his behaviour, including appearing drunk on set and being due to meet vulnerable contributors. A BBC commissioner was informed, statements were collected, and he was replaced by another presenter. Yet, the BBC still proceeded with filming his own series.

This pattern of behaviour, combined with the historic tweets, has prompted widespread criticism and a reaffirmation from the BBC that it expects 'the highest standards of behaviour' from all who work with it. The corporation has said it is investigating the vetting failure and strengthening its processes. Cain, who first rose to fame on MTV's Ex On The Beach, has previously faced other serious allegations.

In 2015, he was accused of secretly recording a woman during sex and sharing the footage on Snapchat without her consent, a claim he strongly denied. The woman described the incident as having a 'massively affected' her trust in men. Despite this past controversy, the BBC commissioned and filmed two series of his documentary, which saw him travel to dangerous global locations to interview young men.

The Guardian's investigation unearthed around a dozen other abusive tweets directed at female users, including telling one to 'go and choke on a c*** you s**t' and another that her pictures showed 's**t t*ts' before being told to 'suck a d***, and f*** off'. His X account was removed from the platform following the revelations.

The Daily Mail has contacted both the BBC and representatives for Ashley Cain for comment, with the BBC reiterating its position that the posts are 'completely unacceptable' and that it will not air the new series





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Ashley Cain BBC Into The Danger Zone Misogyny Social Media Vetting Cancellation The Guardian Las Vegas Allegations Documentary Ex On The Beach

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