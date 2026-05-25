BBC crackdowns on licence fee evaders with debt collectors

The BBC is taking action to recover losses of up to £550 million by working with debt collectors to enforce the licence fee. The corporation has introduced a new campaign by Themis Recoveries to reach households suspected of evading the fee and explain support available.

The BBC is enforcing the licence fee by working with debt collectors as part of a crackdown on users who dodge payments. The licence fee has soared to £174.50 over the past decade and the BBC is losing up to £550 million annually due to fee dodgers.

The corporation has contracted Themis Recoveries to distribute enforcement letters to households suspected of evading the licence fee and the firm describes itself as Britain's 'leading customer engagement, retention and arrears management specialist'. The campaign aims to explain when a TV Licence is needed, how to let the BBC know if one isn't required, and signposts support available if additional help is needed





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BBC Licence Fee Debt Collectors TV Licence Themis Recoveries Customer Engagement Retention Arrears Management

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