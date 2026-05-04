BBC Doubles 'Celebrity Traitors' Budget for Star-Studded Second Series

The BBC has reportedly doubled the budget for the second series of 'Celebrity Traitors' to accommodate the show's A-list cast, including Maya Jama, Richard E Grant, and Jerry Hall. Increased spending covers travel, accommodation, and security.

The BBC is reportedly facing a significantly increased budget for the second series of ' Celebrity Traitors ,' doubling the initial £1 million allocation. This surge in expenditure is directly linked to the show's dramatically star-studded cast, which includes prominent figures like Maya Jama , Richard E Grant , Jerry Hall , Romesh Ranganathan, and Ross Kemp.

The broadcaster officially unveiled the lineup with a teaser trailer on Saturday, immediately signaling a shift in production scale. Evidence of the increased spending is already visible in travel arrangements; while last year's contestants often utilized train travel, this year's stars are arriving via planes and private jets.

Furthermore, the modest minibus transportation used for previous participants has been replaced with chauffeur-driven cars, reflecting the expectations of A-list talent accustomed to a higher standard of service. The need to cater to the demands of these high-profile celebrities extends beyond transportation. Security measures have been significantly bolstered to protect the stars and maintain secrecy surrounding the show's filming process. Sources indicate that many of the British stars are accustomed to American production standards, where such treatment is commonplace.

The production team has largely accepted these demands, recognizing the exceptional nature of this year's cast. Maya Jama, for instance, is reportedly taking a substantial pay cut – approximately £760,000 – compared to her fee for hosting 'Love Island,' accepting a £40,000 rate after becoming a fan of the show with her boyfriend, Rúben Dias. Other stars arriving at Inverness airport include Coronation Street actress Julie Hesmondhalgh, EastEnders actor Ross Kemp, and singer James Blunt.

Comedian Joanne McNally was also spotted at the airport, and the initial cast reveal included names like Michael Sheen, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and several other comedians. The expanded budget and luxurious arrangements highlight the BBC's ambition to elevate 'Celebrity Traitors' to a new level of prestige and viewership. The show's popularity is clearly driving investment in attracting top-tier talent and providing a production experience that meets their expectations.

The arrival of stars like Jerry Hall and Richard E Grant, alongside Bella Ramsey and Amol Rajan, further underscores the show's commitment to a high-profile lineup. The series is being filmed at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, and the first trailer has generated considerable excitement among fans eager to see how these celebrities will navigate the treacherous game of deception and betrayal.

The production team is focused on ensuring a smooth and secure filming process, acknowledging the unique requirements of working with such a prominent group of individuals. The show is expected to air later this year, promising a captivating blend of celebrity intrigue and strategic gameplay





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Celebrity Traitors BBC Budget Maya Jama Richard E Grant Jerry Hall

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