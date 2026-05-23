BBC Drama Two Weeks in August Premieres to Mixed Reviews

The BBC's newest drama, Two Weeks in August, premiered on Saturday evening to a mixed reaction from audiences. The drama follows a circle of friends reuniting for a summer holiday in Greece, but their actions quickly turn the dream vacation into a nightmare. While some viewers appreciated the drama, others voiced criticism, citing problems with the sound and the predictability of the story.

The BBC 's newest drama, Two Weeks in August, premiered on Saturday evening featuring an impressive cast and following a circle of friends reuniting for a summer holiday in Greece .

The drama tells the story of a woman who goes on holiday with her family and friends to rediscover joy in her life, but her actions quickly turn the dream vacation into a nightmare. The group soon turns on each other to find out who is to blame for the drama and destruction. The opening two episodes debuted on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday evening, with audiences promptly voicing their discontent across social media.

While numerous viewers voiced criticism, others appreciated the drama, praising the lead actress Jessica Raine. The drama began with Zoe and her family touching down on a secluded Greek island to meet up with friends, but her husband Dan's sinister secret soon risked destroying everything. By the end of the opening episode, a wild first evening celebration triggered a sequence of events that would transform the group permanently.

The group subsequently embarked on an ill-fated trip together, with Zoe attempting to dismiss her husband's late-night kiss as inconsequential. However, Dan's conduct pushed her ever closer to breaking point. The drama is available to stream on BBC iPlayer, with all eight episodes available to watch in one go, or tune in every Saturday evening on BBC One to catch the latest instalments as they air





leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BBC Two Weeks In August Drama Greece Jessica Raine Mixed Reviews

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Optimized extended PCLS culture system extends tissue viability up to two weeksPrecision-cut liver slice (PCLS) technology has long been regarded as a promising ex vivo platform because it preserves the native multicellular architecture of liver tissue.

Read more »

Keep cheese fresh for 'weeks and weeks' with simple storage methodA food creator has shared her 'magic' cheese storage hack

Read more »

Stop cheese going off for 'five weeks' using two items you likely have at homeIf you're a fan of feta cheese, you'll know it can spoil quickly if not stored correctly

Read more »

The unsettling real-life moment that inspired BBC mystery drama Two Weeks in AugustThe BBC's new mystery drama, Two Weeks in August, airs on Saturday – find out the unsettling real-life moment that inspired the series in this exclusive chat with the show's creator

Read more »