Andrew Castle, a former top-100 tennis player and host of the GMTV breakfast show, will be leaving his role as the BBC's lead commentator after 23 years. The BBC has decided to take their coverage in a new direction, and Castle has been offered a different role but has insisted this will be his last Championships.

Andrew Castle will be dropped by the BBC after Wimbledon , ending 23 years as their lead commentator . The former top-100 player and host of the GMTV breakfast show, Castle, 62, has been one of the voices of the tournament but the BBC has decided to take their coverage in a new direction, and so this year will be his last.

To be honest, when I got the job 23 years ago, a lot of the more experienced commentators felt that they should have been first in line, their noses were put out of joint. So, in the wider scheme of things, I am lucky that I had the best gig in sports broadcasting for so long, during the greatest age of men's tennis. It's been a hell of a journey.

I can't say I have enjoyed every minute because there have been moments of pressure and controversy, but it has been a huge privilege. Castle reached a career-high ranking of 80th in the world, competing against players such as Boris Becker and Mats Wilander. He twice made the second round of Wimbledon. But he became far better known for his post-career work behind the camera, at Wimbledon and as the host for a decade of GMTV, ITV's breakfast show.

The BBC will axe Andrew Castle after Wimbledon, ending his 23 years as lead commentator. The BBC have offered Castle a different role but he insisted this would be his last Championships. This year will be my final final, 23 in all over 24 years, he said. They want me to stay on the team but I will depart with gratitude.

Asked about his future plans, he said, My wife Sophia and I are building a house and we're about to have a third grandchild, so things are good. I am not sure what will come next professionally, but whatever it is, I'll embrace it. There have been some gaffes, including referring to Trinity Rodman, the US women's footballer and girlfriend of American tennis star Ben Shelton, as Tiffany during Wimbledon.

In June 2022, Castle came under fire from viewers for saying he was looking forward to welcoming Becker back while the German was in jail. Becker was sentenced to two years and six months at Southwark Crown Court that April for hiding £2.5m worth of assets and loans to avoid paying off debts. I've had a real moment of missing Boris, Castle said to a BBC audience watching the Queen's Clubs Championships.

I know he's in prison and I know why. Boris, we look forward to welcoming you on your return. He also had to apologise when he made a silly remark about British player Marcus Willis' girlfriend in July 2016. Jenny Bates is a dental surgeon, to which the commentator quipped, It's a pity my dentist doesn't look like that.

He was slammed on that occasion for casual sexism. At Queen's two years ago, Castle hit out at then champion Carlos Alcaraz when it was alleged he was unhappy at the way his name was being pronounced. Castle referred to him as Al-ca-raz rather than the correct Spanish way, Al-ca-rath. Is he Alcaraz talking about how he wants his name said, Castle said.

His name is Al-ca-rath but if you go on the pronunciation on the ATP's website it's Al-ca-raz. All day long we could worry about these. We will call him Alcaraz the Spaniard. The BBC has made a decision to take their coverage in a new direction and it seems Andrew Castle will be leaving his role as the lead commentator after Wimbledon.

This decision may raise questions about the BBC's approach to sports broadcasting and whether they are right to replace familiar voices like Andrew Castle in pursuit of fresh talent





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