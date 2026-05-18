BBC Enters Leadership Era Amid Renewed Trans Activists' Culture Scrutiny

Matt Brittin takes charge at the BBC amid renewed scrutiny of the broadcaster's culture, following a former news chief's claim she was forced out by colleagues who were "trans activists." Fran Unsworth left her post, cited "bullying" and a 'mono-perspective' on transgender issues in the corporation. Director-general Matt Brittin, the former Google president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, is to lead the BBC starting Monday, though he's without broadcasting experience. Scott Mills, the former Radio 2 breakfast host, might sue the corporation for unfair dismissal, after being sacked in March. The BBC faces chaos on multiple fronts, including a debate about the future of the licence fee.

The BBC enters a new leadership era on Monday amid renewed scrutiny of the broadcaster's culture after a former news chief claimed she was driven out of her job by colleagues who were trans activists .

Fran Unsworth, the ex director of news and current affairs, said she felt forced out and received support from viewers after claiming there was 'bullying' from trans activists inside the broadcaster. She said the atmosphere became 'increasingly unmanageable' as staff embraced what she called a 'mono-perspective' on transgender issues and alleged that news staff at the BBC who tried to challenge the prevailing consensus faced an 'awful lot of pressure' from every department.

Ex director of news and current affairs Fran Unsworth, who ran the BBC's news division from 2018 to 2022, said she felt forced out of the coorporation. Director-general Matt Brittin, the former Google president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, takes charge at the BBC on Monday, though he has no broadcasting experience.

Scott Mills, the former Radio 2 breakfast host, is allegedly preparing to sue the corporation for unfair dismissal after he was sacked in March, because the BBC discovered that an alleged victim in a police investigation involving Mills, which ran from 2016 to 2019 before being dropped because of lack of evidence, was under 16. The BBC faces chaos on multiple fronts, including a debate about the future of the licence fee.





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BBC Trans Activists Bullying Mono-Perspective Transgender Issues Matt Brittin Fran Unsworth Radio 2 Breakfast Host Unfair Dismissal Debate About The Future Of The Licence Fee

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