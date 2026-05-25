BBC Executive Boardroom: New Strictly Hosts Revealed

The revamped Spotlight newsletter from Katie Hind, the Mail's Consultant Editor Showbusiness, reveals the conversations that took place when deciding the new hosts of Strictly. Johannes, a professional dancer, is swapping the ballroom floor for the teleprompter and co-presenting with Emma Willis and Josh Widdicombe. The new faces of the show come after the show faced endless scandals over the past two seasons. UK readers can claim three months’ completely FREE access to the DailyMail+ subscription service to explore the incredible work of the showbiz team and get all the latest gossip and scoops.

I'm Katie Hind, the Mail's Consultant Editor Showbusiness. And each week in the revamped Spotlight newsletter, I will be pulling the curtain back to tell you what’s REALLY going on in the world of celebrity.

This week, I’m taking you into the BBC executive boardroom, and revealing what conversations took place when it came to deciding the new hosts of Strictly. A lot is riding on the new faces of the show after the beleaguered Saturday night flagship faced endless scandals over the past two seasons. So why is Johannes - a professional dancer - swapping the ballroom floor for the teleprompter and co-presenting with Emma Willis and Josh Widdicombe?

Sign up to my Spotlight newsletter HERE to find out and get all the backstage intel in your inbox on Tuesdays. And I’ll also send UK readers a link to claim three months’ completely FREE access to our subscription service, DailyMail+. Why? So you can explore the incredible work all of our showbiz team do, bringing you daily exclusives, celebrity interviews, the truth about your favourite stars and so much more.

Each week you can expect the juiciest gossip from behind the scenes, inside the parties... and everything the stars DON’T want you to know. Plus, my brilliant Daily Mail colleagues will share exclusive insights, gossip and scoops so you never miss a story. Ready to start reading? Get the newsletter HERE





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