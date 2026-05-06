BBC Faces Backlash Over Amol Rajan's Participation in The Celebrity Traitors

BBC insiders criticize the decision to allow Amol Rajan to take time off from the Today programme to join The Celebrity Traitors, sparking debate over priorities and contract management. Rajan, who announced his departure from the show earlier this year, will continue hosting other BBC programs while pursuing new business ventures. Meanwhile, the BBC has reportedly doubled its budget for the reality show, raising questions about resource allocation.

Criticism has emerged from within the BBC over the decision to allow Amol Rajan , a presenter on the Today programme, to take time off for the upcoming series of The Celebrity Traitors .

Rajan, who earns £320,000 annually, will join a star-studded cast including James Blunt, Michael Sheen, and Jerry Hall. However, this move has sparked discontent among colleagues, both current and former, who argue that permitting Rajan to participate in the reality show while still under contract with Radio 4 is 'embarrassing'. One ex-employee suggested that Rajan should have been instructed to wait until 2027, aligning with the show's long-term commission until 2030, rather than prioritizing his personal interests.

Rajan, 42, has been a staple on the Today programme since 2021 but announced his departure earlier this year, citing a desire to 'unleash his inner Del Boy' and venture into entrepreneurship. Despite his impending exit, BBC bosses allowed him to take leave for the show, a decision that has raised eyebrows. Rajan will continue hosting University Challenge and his podcast, Radical With Amol Rajan, while pursuing his new business endeavors.

He expressed excitement about building his own company and embracing the 'digital Narnia of the creator economy', though he emphasized his continued respect for the BBC. Meanwhile, preparations for The Celebrity Traitors are underway at Ardross Castle in Scotland, with reports indicating that the BBC has doubled its budget to £1 million for this year's series.

The increased spending is evident in the lavish travel arrangements for contestants, including private jets and chauffeur-driven cars, a stark contrast to last year's more modest logistics. Security has also been enhanced to maintain secrecy ahead of the show's broadcast. Rajan's career trajectory is notable; born in Calcutta, he moved to London and studied English at Cambridge, where he edited the student newspaper Varsity.

He began his media career in 2006 as a researcher on Channel 5's The Wright Stuff before transitioning to The Independent, where he held various roles, including news reporter and columnist. His journey reflects a blend of ambition and adaptability, though his recent move has drawn mixed reactions within the BBC





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