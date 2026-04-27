BBC Faces Further Backlash Over Broadcast of Racial Slur

The BBC has apologized after airing a racial slur during two Newsbeat bulletins and is facing renewed criticism following a similar incident at the BAFTA Awards involving a disability campaigner with Tourette's Syndrome.

The BBC is facing renewed criticism after broadcasting a racial slur during two separate news bulletins on Monday. The incident involved a track by American rapper Childish Gambino , used to soundtrack reports on the recently released film 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' on BBC Radio's Newsbeat program, aired at 12:45pm and 5:45pm.

The song contained the N-word, which went unnoticed during the editing process. This follows a similar controversy just weeks prior, where the same slur was aired during the BBC's edited coverage of the BAFTA Awards. During the BAFTAs, disability campaigner John Davidson, who has Tourette's Syndrome, involuntarily shouted the slur while actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting an award.

The BBC has apologized for the Newsbeat incident, stating that the wrong version of the song was selected and proper procedures were not followed. A spokesperson confirmed the clip was removed from BBC Sounds upon discovery of the error and that senior editors have been informed, with the team involved receiving a reminder of correct protocols. An internal source described the oversight as 'an appalling oversight in the edit suite.

' The broadcaster's handling of the BAFTA incident also drew significant condemnation, as many questioned why the slur wasn't edited out of the broadcast despite it not being a live event. BAFTA host Alan apologised for the offence caused, and Davidson himself issued a statement expressing deep mortification and clarifying that his outburst did not reflect his personal beliefs.

John Davidson, who was at the BAFTAs representing his film 'I Swear' which documents his life with Tourette's, received both criticism and support following the BAFTA incident. He has since apologized for any pain or misunderstanding caused by his condition and thanked supporters for their solidarity. He also revealed that his bicycle was stolen during the same week, adding to a difficult period.

The repeated incidents have raised questions about the BBC's editorial processes and its sensitivity to potentially offensive content, particularly when broadcasting to a wider audience. The broadcaster is now under pressure to review and strengthen its procedures to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The incidents highlight the challenges of balancing freedom of expression with the need to avoid causing harm or offense, and the importance of careful content review, especially when dealing with potentially sensitive material





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