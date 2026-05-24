BBC Football Pundit Troy Deeney's Premier League Team and Manager of the Week Selections

After every round of Premier League matches this season, BBC football pundit Troy Deeney has given you his team and manager of the week. Do you agree? Give us your thoughts using the comments form at the bottom of this page.

After every round of Premier League matches this season, BBC football pundit Troy Deeney has given you his team and manager of the week . Do you agree?

Give us your thoughts using the comments form at the bottom of this page. What an unbelievable season. Three seasons in a row now he has won the Golden Glove. He is a huge part of why Arsenal went on to win the league, and in my opinion that save against West Ham is the save that won them the title.

He has been fantastic and it's crazy to me that he is not Spain's number one. At 21-years-old, he has got Brentford to an unbelievable part of the season. He has been able to lock down attackers, defend properly and also the assists with the long throw. The threat that he offers - he has been fantastic.

He has the brains and intelligence to mop up everything. It's very rare you see him caught out of position. He and Saliba have a wonderful partnership. The two have been massive and monumental in delivering Arsenal their first title in 22 years and Gabriel chips in with goals and assists from set-pieces too.

In my opinion, he is the player of the season. He has been fantastic playing in two different positions. He has been a real glimmer of hope for whoever takes over Manchester City moving forward. If Arsenal can win the Champions League and if England can go deep in the World Cup, he is on pace for a Ballon d'Or.

He has been fantastic. The engine for Arsenal and the player that keeps getting better, week after week. He broke the assists record with 21 assists. He has been brilliant and got the club back into the Champions League.

We have said it over the past few seasons but where would Manchester United be without him? And where would Liverpool be without this guy? He has played everywhere and his goals and assists this season don't do him justice. He had an unbelievable start to the season with Bournemouth and he came in for City in January and was the spark that got Manchester City going and ultimately kept them in the title hunt.

It is unbelievable what he has done with a team that got relegated. Twenty goals and assists in the Premier League is frightening for a team that got relegated. Twenty-two Premier League goals. The first Brazilian to score more than 20 in the Premier League ever.

He has been fantastic. Arteta has brought Arsenal back from the brink of being a laughing stock to the team that could potentially dominate for the next three or four years. He was fantastic in every phase of what he has done, never got away from his belief system and you have to say, it looks very scary for the rest of the Premier League. Do you agree with Troy's selections?

Who would be in your Team of the Week? Have your say using the comments form below





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Premier League BBC Football Pundit Troy Deeney Team And Manager Of The Week Arsenal Brentford West Ham Golden Glove Saliba Gabriel Manchester City Manchester United Liverpool Assist Record Ballon D'or

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