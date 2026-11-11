BBC Loses Bid to Dismiss Trump's $10 Billion Defamation Lawsuit in Florida

A Florida judge refused to dismiss Donald Trump's $10 billion defamation claim against the BBC over a Panorama edit, but dismissed a separate trade practices claim.

A Florida court has rejected the BBC's request to throw out a $10 billion (£7.5 billion) defamation claim brought by US President Donald Trump. The case concerns the editing of a 2024 Panorama documentary about the US Capitol riots. According to court documents filed in the United States District Court in Florida on Tuesday, District Judge Jeffrey Kuntz declined to dismiss the claim.

The BBC said it remains confident in its position. In a statement, the broadcaster said it will continue to respond through the proper legal process. The BBC described the ruling as a surprise but said it respects the authority of the court.

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How the Court Ruling Affects the Defamation Claim

Judge Jeffrey Kuntz found that Donald Trump had plausibly alleged he suffered reputational harm because of the way the documentary was edited. The judge did not decide the merits of the case at this stage. He ruled only that the claim could move forward.

In the court documents, Judge Kuntz wrote that Mr Trump had plausibly alleged a comprehensive framework of actual malice. The judge pointed to the context in which the speech was edited and a long list of circumstantial evidence supporting that claim. Actual malice is a legal standard that requires proof the broadcaster knew statements were false or acted with reckless disregard for the truth.

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A second claim from Mr Trump's legal team was not successful. The team had accused the BBC of unfair trade practices, and that allegation was dismissed by the court. The defamation claim remains the central part of the lawsuit.

Competing Views on the Documentary and the Editing

The documentary faced criticism for giving the impression that Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to storm the Capitol building on January 6, 2021. Those events followed his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 White House race. The BBC has maintained its position while the proceedings continue.

The BBC had sought dismissal of the case by warning of a 'chilling effect' on what it called 'robust reporting on public figures and events.' The broadcaster argued that a ruling against it could discourage journalists from covering powerful people. Judge Kuntz was not persuaded that the claim should be ended before the case could proceed.

Judge Kuntz also addressed the question of who created the story. In his ruling, he wrote that the news entity created the story and that the BBC had admitted it edited a video to make it appear that Donald Trump made a statement he never made. The judge's wording has become central to the president's public response.

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Donald Trump responded on Truth Social, calling the decision a huge victory against what he described as fake news. He referred to the BBC as a terrible abuser of the truth. He also said he would continue fighting against those who try to deceive the American people.

BBC Leadership Response and Next Steps in the Case

BBC chairman Samir Shah apologised on behalf of the broadcaster over what he called an error of judgment. He accepted that the editing of the programme gave the impression of a direct call for violent action. The apology came after the controversy over the documentary became public.

The allegations against the documentary led to the resignation of Tim Davie, who was then the BBC director-general. The resignation marked one of the most significant consequences of the controversy for the broadcaster's leadership. The lawsuit now moves to its next stage in the Florida court.

The BBC has said it will not comment further while proceedings are ongoing. That means the broadcaster's detailed arguments will be made through the court process rather than in public statements. Readers should expect further filings as the defamation claim advances.