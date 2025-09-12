BBC Names Fantasy Premier League Team of the Week Featuring Two Newcastle United Players

A new BBC report has revealed their latest Fantasy Premier League team of the week, selecting two Newcastle United players. The report also provides insights into the players' performances and upcoming matches.

A new BBC report has unveiled their latest Fantasy Premier League team of the week , including explanations for the inclusion of two Newcastle United players. Eddie Howe is on the verge of having an almost fully fit squad, with additional attacking options at his disposal. BBC Sport journalist Thomas Woods has selected his Fantasy Premier League team of the week , which features two Newcastle United players who are likely to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fantasy Premier League team of the week (with detailed fantasy football price/value and opponents): Daniel Munoz, Crystal Palace, £5.5m – Sunderland (h)Florian Wirtz, Liverpool, £8.4m – Burnley (a)Jack Grealish, Everton, £6.7m – Aston Villa (h)This week, targeting Wolves is crucial, as Gary O'Neil's team has conceded eight goals so far. There's a bit of a gamble with Wissa, but he’s played twice for DR Congo this week, compensating for his lack of pre-season action.Jean-Philippe Mateta, Crystal Palace, £7.5m – Sunderland (h) appears in strong form and poses a genuine goal threat. Elanga scored once for Sweden, while Wissa found the net in both DR Congo matches this past week.





