BBC News Anchor Frankie McCamley Announces Departure After Decade at the Broadcaster

BBC news anchor Frankie McCamley announced her departure from the BBC after a decade at the broadcaster. The presenter shared the news on her social media, thanking her colleagues and expressing gratitude for the opportunities she received. Frankie's departure marks the end of an era for the BBC, as she leaves behind a decade of memories and experiences. Her colleague Laura Foster expressed her sadness over Frankie's departure, while others wished her well for her future endeavours. Frankie's decision to leave the BBC comes as another reporter, Shehab Khan, also announced his departure from ITV News. The two announcements have sparked a sense of change and new beginnings for the broadcasting industry.

BBC news anchor Frankie McCamley announced she would be leaving her role at the BBC after a decade at the broadcaster . The presenter, who recently covered Panorama's Knife Crime documentary What Happened to Our Boys?

, shared the news on her social media on Wednesday (June 10). Posting an image of herself in front of the BBC News desk, Frankie can be seen leaving her hand on the desktop in a pantsuit. She captioned the post: It's nearly time to say goodbye to a huge chapter in my life. Leaving the BBC and London wasn't an easy decision.

The corporation is home to some of the most talented, dedicated and hardworking journalists and colleagues I've had the privilege of working alongside. I'm incredibly grateful to everyone who trusted me to tell their stories and to those who gave me opportunities I could only have dreamed of. I've learnt so much, but now it's time for a new challenge. Watch this space.

It wasn't long before people commented on the post, with many sharing their support and well-wishes for her future. One person said: So sad you're leaving, but I'm excited for your next chapter. You'll be amazing as always. Another person wrote: Good luck for the next chapter.

Someone else commented: Frankie, you will be greatly missed. But you have so much to look forward to. I'm so excited for you. You deserve the world!

Her colleague Laura Foster added: I am BEREFT As another follower shared: Frankie - very sorry to hear you are leaving, but wishing you the very best in your future endeavours. A fantastic correspondent and presenter - we'll miss you! Over the years, Frankie has shared her time as a reporter on social media, with some posts dating as early as 2015, suggesting she's been at the broadcaster for over a decade.

Frankie isn't the only reporter to announce they were embarking on a new endeavour recently, as ITV News Shehab Khan shared he was also leaving his role. Marking it was an 'end of an era', the presenter told his followers to 'stay tuned' as he teased another chapter awaits his career.





new_magazine / 🏆 72. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BBC News Anchor Frankie Mccamley Departure Decade At The Broadcaster New Chapter Career Change

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Caleb dumps Frankie in Hollyoaks and admits the heartbreaking real reason whyEmotional scenes ahead.

Read more »

Frankie & Benny's £19.95 deal gets you 'endless' pizza, pasta, sides and drinksYou can keep ordeing and get hot refills delivered to your table at no extra charge

Read more »

BBC issues disappointing Doctor Who update and it's bad news for fansThe BBC has shared some major news about the much-loved sci-fi hit's festive episode

Read more »

Popular BBC series to return as feature film to ‘tie up loose ends’The best news as the BBC juggernaut hits the big screen!

Read more »