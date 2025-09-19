BBC News Roundup: Take That Reunion, Downton Abbey Auction, and Ricky Gervais' Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor

This article provides a roundup of recent news stories covered by the BBC, including the reunion tour of British pop group Take That, a charity auction of Downton Abbey memorabilia, Ricky Gervais receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and other entertainment news.

British pop group Take That announced plans to relaunch their Circus Live tour next summer, including two concerts in their hometown of Manchester. The trio, consisting of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald, are scheduled to perform at BBC's Broadcasting House in central London for the popular television show The One Show. The BBC is covering a variety of entertainment news this week.

They are also broadcasting details about a charity auction in London showcasing props, costumes, and set pieces from the beloved British historical drama, Downton Abbey. The auction is expected to draw a lot of interest from fans of the show worldwide. Meanwhile, David Jason, the actor who played the iconic Del Boy in the British sitcom Only Fools and Horses, chatted with BBC Breakfast about the behind-the-scenes reaction to the show's famous chandelier scene. The BBC is also spotlighting the stars of the upcoming Freaky Friday sequel, who are discussing the story and the special bond between the on-screen mother and daughter. Furthermore, BBC culture reporter Noor Nanji is providing an in-depth look at the allegations surrounding a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, tracing their origins and the subsequent developments.Ricky Gervais, the acclaimed British actor and comedian, recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He expressed his humility and attributed his success to a combination of luck, persistence, and challenging conventional norms. The BBC will also be covering the glamour of the Cannes Film Festival, showcasing key looks from the red carpet, featuring stars like Quentin Tarantino and Bella Hadid. Finally, the BBC is interviewing Yungblud, a British singer and musician, who decided to launch his own festival due to his dissatisfaction with the high ticket prices at established festivals





