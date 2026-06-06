BBC period drama Lark Rise to Candleford hailed as flawless masterpiece

The BBC period drama Lark Rise to Candleford has been praised by fans and compared to Downton Abbey. The show is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer and has drawn comparisons to Downton Abbey, with viewers considering it much more realistic and applauding the way it captures more of the reality of what life was like for working-class people battling hardship in England during that era.

The BBC period drama Lark Rise to Candleford has been hailed as a flawless masterpiece by fans and compared to Downton Abbey , and is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

The period drama, adapted from Flora Thompson's trilogy of semi-autobiographical novels published between 1939 and 1943, has drawn comparisons to Downton Abbey, with viewers considering it much more realistic and applauding the way it captures more of the reality of what life was like for working-class people battling hardship in England during that era. The programme ran for four series, originally airing in 2008, before being axed in 2011, with producers confirming it would not be renewed for a fifth series.

Devoted fans were absolutely devastated by the announcement, with vast numbers of viewers launching online petitions that gathered considerable signatures in a desperate bid to have the show recommissioned. The cancellation also prompted an outpouring of complaints to the BBC, which led BBC One controller Danny Cohen to say: Lark Rise to Candleford has been a truly wonderful part of the BBC One schedule and we are incredibly grateful to writer Bill Gallagher and the team.

But we feel the time is right to make room for new dramas which we hope will be taken to the nation's hearts in the same way. Set in the late 19th century, Lark Rise to Candleford follows a small Oxfordshire hamlet called Lark Rise - inspired by Juniper Hill, where author Flora Thompson grew up - and its fictional, more prosperous neighbouring market town, Candleford, which draws on elements of Bicester, Banbury, Buckingham, and Brackley.

The show portrays the everyday lives of craftsmen, gentry, and farm workers, offering a rich and intimate portrait of a vibrant, tightly-knit community brimming with friends, families, rivals and neighbours. The story is told through the eyes of young Laura Timmins, who departs Lark Rise to seek her fortunes in the thriving town of Candleford, where she embarks on a new chapter under the guidance of her mother's cousin, the fiercely independent and spirited Dorcas Lane.

The series highlights the contrasts between the two women's experiences and standing within the community as they face life's highs and lows together. Lark Rise to Candleford boasts a cast including Julia Sawalha, Olivia Hallinan, Claudie Blakley, Brendan Coyle, Linda Bassett, Karl Johnson, Dawn French, and Mark Heap, with much of the filming taking place in Box and Neston Park, near Corsham in Wiltshire, where both villages of Lark Rise and Candleford were built entirely from scratch.

While the period drama remains relatively under the radar amongst younger audiences, it has attracted considerable praise from viewers, with one IMDB user writing: I think this is wonderful! I have not read the books and so do not know how true it is to them but as a drama in itself i think that it is brilliant!

There are many story lines yet they all link into one, the acting is superb and hilarious, an extremely worthwhile period drama and I am very pleased to say that my cousins who are 15 and 17 year old males, are absolutely obsessed and I am very pleased that it is appealing to such a wide range of people and educating them. The previous posters I feel are nit picking at what is one of the most glorious productions I have enjoyed in many years.

Not having read the books from which the series is taken, I came to it not knowing what to expect. It is beautiful, glowing with a golden warmth, a lyrical love poem to the people and village life of England just over a century ago, making it hard to return to daily life without regret. One viewer, drawing comparisons with Downton Abbey - the benchmark for period dramas - said: A gem to watch.

How did it take me this long to watch Lark Rise to Candleford. I was hooked right away. I was drawn in by the innocent drama and its colorful characters. Unlike, Downton Abbey, which I adore, this period drama captures more of the reality of what life was like in a time of hard times for residents.

Every character had a story to tell whether a happy one or a sad one. So, why was this wonderful and endearing series not made into a movie. Downton Abbey has the pomp and circumstance. But Lark Rise to Candleford has great substance and drama to be on the big screen. Lark Rise to Candleford is my weakness





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lark Rise To Candleford BBC Period Drama Downton Abbey Flora Thompson Bill Gallagher BBC Iplayer Period Drama Working-Class People England 19Th Century Oxfordshire Hamlet Candleford Julia Sawalha Olivia Hallinan Claudie Blakley Brendan Coyle Linda Bassett Karl Johnson Dawn French Mark Heap

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