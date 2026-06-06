BBC Poaches ITV's Lorraine Kelly in Daytime Ratings War

The BBC is developing new show proposals for Lorraine Kelly as it intensifies its competition with ITV, following recent budget cuts at ITV that reduced her program's airtime.

Lorraine Kelly , the iconic host of ITV 's breakfast television for over four decades, is reportedly being targeted by the BBC in a major poaching attempt.

This potential defection marks a significant escalation in the long-standing ratings battle between the two networks. Internal BBC sources confirm that development teams are actively crafting new show concepts tailored for the 66-year-old Scottish presenter, driven by the belief that she is a beloved figure with vast viewer appeal. A source within the corporation described the atmosphere among developers as having a 'real buzz,' with plans being labeled 'fantastic.

' The move follows a period of turmoil at ITV, where last year's cost-cutting measures, dubbed a 'bloodbath,' deeply upset Kelly. Her program, Lorraine, was cut from a 60-minute daily broadcast to a 30-minute show airing only 30 weeks a year, a decision said to have left her in 'fury.

' Despite having the highest ratings in ITV's daytime lineup-even outperforming the extended Good Morning Britain and the flagship This Morning-her show no longer has a dedicated editor, a point of alleged frustration. Colleagues also note her reputation as a demanding boss. A source close to ITV stated she was 'devastated' by the cuts to her show and its staff. Given this context, the BBC's overture is seen as a powerful opportunity.

'There is no better way to get her revenge than to start working for the BBC,' one insider remarked, highlighting how the switch would be a major coup. For years, the BBC attempted to mimic ITV's daytime success with programs like Morning Live. Now, they aim to acquire its most valuable asset directly.

The potential loss of Kelly, a household name since her 1984 start on TV-am and a launch presenter for GMTV in 1993, would represent 'the biggest defection from ITV to the Beeb in many years.

' Her relatable persona and strong connection with an older demographic make her a prized target. With her ITV contract potentially ending, the television landscape may see a seismic shift as these negotiations unfold behind the scenes





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lorraine Kelly BBC ITV Daytime Television Ratings Battle TV Presenter Poaching Morning Live

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lorraine Kelly weighs in as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor seen with 'bruise'ITV chat show host shared her thoughts after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was seen with what looked like a bruise

Read more »

Lorraine Kelly's reaction to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's mystery 'bruise'Lorraine Kelly reacted after a photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appeared to show a dark mark across his face

Read more »

ITV star says time has 'officially come to an end' as they confirm exitThe ITV News presenter has announced his departure from the broadcaster after seven incredible years.

Read more »

Scottish island restaurant that is Lorraine Kelly's 'favourite in all the world''The food is wonderful, especially as it is locally sourced.'

Read more »