BBC presenter forced to issue apology after guest drops f-bomb on live TV during tribute to David Hockney

The BBC presenter Matthew Amroliwala was forced to issue an apology after a guest dropped the f-bomb live on air during a tribute section to the late David Hockney. The British artist died on Thursday, aged 88, his publicist confirmed, as King Charles paid tribute to him as 'one of life's true originals'.

BBC presenter Matthew Amroliwala was forced to issue an apology after a guest dropped the f-bomb live on air during a tribute section to the late David Hockney .

The British artist died on Thursday, aged 88, his publicist confirmed, as King Charles paid tribute to him as 'one of life's true originals'. And the granddaughter of one of his muses Scarlett Clark appeared on BBC News on Friday night as she was asked what advice he gave her. Forgetting where she was, Scarlett said I mean, I mean the same thing, really.

I mean, he just said to enjoy and paint what you love, and, yeah, just f**k everyone. Immediately realising what she had done she apologised I'm so sorry. Host Matthew was also quick to step in as he said Sorry, apologies for that. Let's talk about another thing that you mentioned there, which was just his sense of humor.

Apologising once again at the end of the segment he added Apologies if you were offended by the language there in part of that interview from Scarlett Clark, but we'll have much more on the career of David Hockney a little later in the programme. David was best known for his important contribution to English pop art, for not giving a damn to his critics, for his avid passion for smoking and as one of the country's foremost modern-day painters.

In a statement released on Friday announcing his death, his publicist Erica Bolton said The celebrated British artist David Hockney, one of the most important figures in contemporary art in both the 20th and 21st centuries, passed away peacefully at home on June 11 2026, one month short of his 89th birthday. David Hockney's enduring legacy reflects his underlying enthusiasm for life, his outstanding sense of humour, his immense generosity, and his investigative curiosity encapsulated by his signature phrase, Love Life.

Details of memorials will follow in due course. He is survived by his long-time partner and companion Jean-Pierre Goncalves de Lima, and leaves behind his great-nephew Richard, his brothers Philip and John, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, Ms Bolton said. King Charles led tributes to the artist.

In a statement issued on Friday night, he said My wife and I were greatly saddened to learn of the death of David Hockney OM, a giant of the world of art and painting, a Yorkshireman through and through, and a dear friend and inspiration to so many. David was one of life's true originals, one who wore his genius as lightly as those beloved yellow Crocs of his that helped brighten Palace occasions.

I trust they will see him tread safely into the hereafter as we mourn a man whose irrepressible charm, talent and constant innovation will be most sorely missed, but whose dazzling creativity lives on in galleries and museums around the world. A No 10 spokesman said on behalf of Sir Keir Starmer The Prime Minister is saddened to hear of the death of David Hockney, one of Britain's most celebrated artists.

His vivid, instantly recognisable work influenced generations of artists, and the Prime Minister's thoughts are with his friends and family. Hockney's seven-decade career began when he rose to fame in the 1960s with famous works depicting swimming pools. He went on to produce art of garden scenes, the Yorkshire woods and his loved ones, and also painted multiple self-portraits during his long and distinguished career.

He came out as gay at 23, at a time when homosexuality was still illegal, and was linked to several long-term romantic partners during his life. In 2018, his painting Portrait of an Artist Pool with Two Figures was sold at auction in New York for $90million £70million smashing the then record for a work by a living artist. Hockney suffered from health battles in recent years.

He suffered a minor stroke in 2013 and was wheelchair-bound with full-time carers towards the end of his life. However, he has continued to paint and one of his latest exhibitions paid homage to members of his inner circle, including portraits of Thomas Mupfupi, one of his carers, and Jack Ransome, who makes his glasses. His last exhibition, A Year In Normandie, is currently open at the Serpentine Gallery in London's Kensington Gardens until late August.





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