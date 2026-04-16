BBC Presenter Lynda Shahwan Died of Infection Following Canadian Road Crash

An inquest has revealed that popular BBC Radio Wales presenter Lynda Shahwan, 53, passed away from an infection after sustaining injuries in a road traffic collision while on holiday in Canada. The mother-of-two, known for co-hosting the Plotcast podcast with Terry Walton, was treated for a fractured rib, collapsed lung, and abdominal bruising after the car she was a passenger in overturned in North Vancouver. Despite being discharged from hospital, she was deemed unfit to fly and tragically died in a holiday apartment before her husband could reach her.

A tragic sequence of events led to the death of BBC Radio Wales presenter Lynda Shahwan , 53, following a road traffic collision in Canada . An inquest held at Pontypridd Coroner's Court heard that Mrs Shahwan, a well-respected broadcaster who also co-hosted the popular Plotcast podcast with BBC Radio 2 gardener Terry Walton, died on July 19 last year. She was on holiday with her husband and two sons when the car she was travelling in as a passenger overturned in North Vancouver.

Medical professionals at Lions Gate Hospital treated Mrs Shahwan for a fractured rib, a collapsed lung, and bruising to her abdomen. She was discharged the following day, but her condition meant she was deemed unfit to fly back to Wales with her family. Her husband and sons returned home, but when Mr Sharif Shahwan was unable to contact his wife, he alerted the police. Officers subsequently discovered Mrs Shahwan dead inside a holiday apartment on West 13th Avenue in Vancouver.

The coroner, Graeme Hughes, recorded the cause of death as infective complications arising from the injuries sustained in the road traffic collision. The post-mortem examination indicated that an infection had developed in her abdomen, likely as a direct result of the injuries she suffered in the crash. Coroner's officer Joanne Webb provided further details, confirming that Mrs Shahwan was the passenger in a vehicle that overturned in North Vancouver. The injuries she sustained led to her treatment and diagnosis at Lions Gate Hospital.

Following her passing, Terry Walton, a regular contributor to the Jeremy Vine show and Lynda's co-host on the Plotcast, expressed his deep sorrow, stating that she was taken far too soon. He fondly recalled their time working together on the podcast, describing their collaborations as the most fulfilling and cherished broadcasting experiences of his career. Mr Walton highlighted their excellent chemistry and Lynda's creative talent, which he felt made every episode of the Plotcast a gem of gardening knowledge, both fun and informative. He also praised her professionalism and easy-going manner, which he said made recordings a pleasure and brought out the best in them both.

Their professional relationship evolved into a true friendship, with conversations extending beyond the studio to encompass many aspects of life. The Plotcast, a BBC Radio Wales podcast created and co-presented by Mrs Shahwan and Mr Walton, had garnered a significant following among thousands of listeners, offering gardening advice and reflections on the changing seasons. Mrs Shahwan, who resided in Heath, Cardiff, had dedicated over 25 years of her career to Radio Wales.

Carolyn Hitt, Head of Radio Wales, paid tribute to Lynda, describing her as a very special person. Ms Hitt noted that since joining the station in 1999, Lynda had made a significant impact both on and off air, contributing to almost all of the station's output. For several years, she co-presented Roy Noble's morning show, where he affectionately nicknamed her The Lily from Caerphilly. Ms Hitt further emphasized Lynda's creativity and innovation, exemplified by her recent role in co-presenting and producing the Plotcast with Terry Walton, a project that clearly stemmed from her passion.

The entire team at Radio Wales is reportedly devastated by the sudden loss of their colleague and friend, with heartfelt condolences extended to Lynda's husband, Sharif, who is also a valued colleague, their two sons, and all their family and friends. Veteran BBC broadcaster Roy Noble also conveyed his condolences to Lynda's family, describing her loss as sudden and difficult for the Radio Wales team to process. He affirmed that her legacy would be eternally remembered.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lynda Shahwan BBC Radio Wales Inquest Canada Road Crash

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The One Show's Alex Jones pauses show for touching announcementAlex Jones and Roman Kemp hosted BBC The One Show together

Read more »

Presenter Lewis Nicholls Shares Harrowing Account of Sexual Assault from a Decade AgoYouTube presenter Lewis Nicholls has bravely revealed he was sexually assaulted 12 years ago by two men. After years of hiding the trauma, he shared his story on Instagram, detailing how therapy helped him find the confidence to speak out and support other survivors.

Read more »

BBC Ambulance paramedic left sobbing as he shares heartbreaking admissionBBC Ambulance took an emotional turn as one paramedic was brought to tears

Read more »

BBC confirms future of Father Brown as production starts on new seriesFather Brown fans have been treated to a new update on the BBC hit show

Read more »

BBC Radio Presenter Dies from Infection After Canadian Road Collision During Family HolidayA BBC radio presenter, Lynda Shahwan, tragically passed away from an infection following a severe road crash in Canada while on a family vacation. An inquest revealed she sustained significant injuries, including a fractured rib, collapsed lung, and abdominal bruising, which ultimately led to fatal complications.

Read more »

BBC presenter found dead days after Canada family holiday crash tragedyTributes have poured in

Read more »