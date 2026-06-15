BBC Presenter Tony Livesey's Tabloid Past Resurfaces in Controversial Memoir

Tony Livesey, a senior BBC Radio 5 Live presenter, has stepped back from his show after a Panorama investigation into his past actions as editor of the Sunday Sport. A newly unearthed memoir from 1998 reveals his boastful account of exploitative tactics, including a countdown to a 16-year-old model's topless debut, creating a crisis for the broadcaster as it weighs his future against its stated values.

The BBC faces renewed scrutiny over its association with veteran presenter Tony Livesey following revelations from a long-forgotten memoir. Livesey, 62, a familiar voice on Radio 5 Live, has stepped back from his early evening show after being named in a BBC Panorama investigation into the newspaper billionaire David Sullivan .

The programme accused Livesey, during his tenure as editor of the Daily and Sunday Sport, of helping arrange a meeting between an aspiring glamour model and Sullivan. The woman alleges Sullivan then forced her to have sex to secure modelling work. While the BBC says it is considering the matters raised and Livesey denies wrongdoing, the spotlight has turned to his own 1998 book, Babes, Booze, Orgies and Aliens, a memoir of his years in Sullivan's tabloid empire.

The book, now a difficult-to-ignore time capsule, stands in stark contrast to the values the BBC publicly upholds. Among the most disturbing accounts is the notorious 'Countdown to 16' stunt involving glamour model Linsey Dawn McKenzie. The gimmick ticked down the days until the then-legal minimum age for topless publication, celebrating her sixteenth birthday.

Livesey described the fifteen-year-old McKenzie as wanting to become a Page Three star and wrote with boasting third-person detachment about her 'voluptuous 48FF figure' and the plan he and Sullivan concocted. He recounted a 'mood of hysteria' as the countdown progressed and celebrated the subsequent sales boost after she appeared topless, calling it an 'eight per cent increase' for the souvenir edition.

Livesey has since claimed the idea was not his and that much of the book was fictionalised to place him at the centre of stories. The memoir, which had to be sourced from a British Library branch as it is out of print and not available digitally, alsodetails other sensational tactics. Livesey wrote of his determination not to be 'browbeaten by gutless, politically correct p***s' and of introducing an 'official nipple count' that never fell below 65.

Headlines from the era like 'Porn stars aged 16 - shock photos, shock truth' and 'Girl, 16, will lose her virginity in the Sunday Sport this Sunday' illustrate the content he now boasts about 'shattering records' to achieve. Nearly three decades later, this boastful record of bragadocious, exploitative practices poses a serious threat to his career as a mainstream broadcaster at the corporation.

The situation forces the BBC to reconcile its modern standards with the tawdry legacy of a presenter's past in the tabloid trenches





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Tony Livesey BBC Panorama David Sullivan Sunday Sport Linsey Dawn Mckenzie Tabloid Memoir Grooming Exploitation Countdown To 16

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