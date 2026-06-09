BBC Presenter Tony Livesey Steps Back from 5 Live Radio Show Amid Sexual Exploitation Allegations

Tony Livesey, a BBC presenter, has decided to step back from his 5 Live radio show after allegations of sexually exploitative behavior against women were raised in connection with his previous career as editor-in-chief of David Sullivan's Sport Newspapers. The decision was made following an investigation into the West Ham owner, in which he was accused of such behavior over several decades.

BBC presenter Tony Livesey is to "step back" from his 5 Live radio show after allegations were raised about his previous career as editor-in-chief of David Sullivan 's Sport News papers.

An investigation into the West Ham owner, in which he was accused of sexually exploitative behavior against women over several decades, led to the decision. Livesey, 62, will not present his regular late-night show while the BBC considers questions raised by the program, after it featured a claim by one alleged victim that he had arranged a meeting between her and Sullivan.

The 5 Live presenter expressed huge sympathy for the woman but had no recollection of introducing her to Sullivan and rejected any suggestion he played a part in it





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BBC Tony Livesey 5 Live Radio Show David Sullivan Sexual Exploitation Allegations West Ham Owner Editor-In-Chief Of Sport Newspapers Alleged Victim Meeting Between Her And Sullivan Huge Sympathy No Recollection No Suggestion He Played A Part In It

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