BBC Producer Accused of Downloading Thousands of Child Abuse Images

A former BBC producer, Dylan Dawes, is on trial for allegedly downloading thousands of indecent images of children. He denies the charges, claiming his devices were left in open offices.

A former BBC producer, Dylan Dawes, 50, is facing accusations of downloading thousands of indecent images of children, a court has heard. The allegations stem from a period when Dawes worked at BBC Wales in Cardiff , where he produced content for radio shows and the broadcaster's website. Dawes admitted to regularly viewing adult, heterosexual pornography for over two decades but vehemently denied possessing any indecent images of children.

However, the prosecution presented evidence indicating that Dawes had utilized search terms such as 'jailbait' and downloaded over 6,000 indecent images across four devices: a laptop, a hard drive, and two iPads. Dawes claimed to have no knowledge of how the images ended up on his devices, attributing it to leaving them unattended in the BBC offices where they were accessible to colleagues. \During his testimony, Dawes stated that he would frequently leave his devices, including his laptop, hard drive, and iPads, at his desk in the BBC offices. He explained that this was due to the lack of sufficient data storage equipment provided by the BBC. He mentioned that his wife, Elin, also worked for the BBC, and her iPad may have also been brought into the office. Dawes asserted that he had only accessed adult heterosexual pornography through web browsers and had not searched for images of 'young girls'. He claimed to have visited a small number of adult websites 'fairly regularly' since the early 2000s, believing the sites to be lawful if they displayed consensual adults over 18. The defense questioned his knowledge about the material found on his devices, while the prosecutor highlighted the extensive timeframe of the alleged downloads, spanning from 2006 to 2022. The court also heard that the seized devices contained over 6,200 images, including 192 classified as Category A, the most severe classification.\The case has drawn attention to the security protocols in place at the BBC Wales headquarters, both at the old building and the new, state-of-the-art facility opened in 2020. Dawes recounted that the gates in the old BBC building were often left open, allowing access without card access. The prosecution also presented evidence from police interviews, in which Dawes admitted to using his devices for news websites and legal pornography sites like PornHub and Imagevap. He stated that he had no sexual interest in children and had been suspended with full pay following his arrest. He did not conduct his own investigation regarding who else may have used his devices. The court heard Dawes began working at the BBC in 2001, producing content for Radio Wales programs, managing social media, and producing content for BBC Sounds. The alleged downloads occurred between December 31, 2006, and March 1, 2022, according to the prosecution





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