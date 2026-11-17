BBC Radio 4 has publicly advertised the vacant flagship slot on the Today programme following Emma Barnett's departure, seeking a top-level presenter to replace her amidst recent leadership changes.

BBC Radio 4 has officially opened applications for the prestigious presenter position on its flagship news and current affairs show, the Today Programme , less than twenty-four hours after the departure of Emma Barnett was confirmed. This rapid public recruitment follows a period of significant turbulence for the broadcaster, which has seen high-profile exits including those of Amol Rajan and Mishal Husain in recent years.

Immediate Vacancy Creation

The search for a new host began almost immediately after Barnett announced she would leave her co-hosting duties with Anna Foster, Nick Robinson, and Justin Webb. Her final broadcast is scheduled for tomorrow morning, prompting station management to accelerate the hiring timeline to ensure continuity for the station's most listened-to morning slot.

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Barnett, who took over the role from Martha Kearney in 2024, revealed her exit on Monday via the BBC and her Instagram account, ending months of speculation regarding her future at the network. She expressed pride in her tenure, having previously hosted Woman's Hour, and highlighted the unique nature of the radio network she served.

Role Expectations and Culture

The job listing, shared on X by Rebecca Keating, the editor of the show, explicitly calls for a candidate who will lead by example. The successful applicant must consistently demonstrate BBC values and behaviours while fostering an inclusive and respectful culture within the team.

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Keating publicly asked her followers if they were the next presenter to put on the headphones, marking a rare move for on-air talent to solicit applications directly. The advertisement emphasizes that the chosen individual must declare any unspent convictions or police charges, underscoring the rigorous standards required for the role.

Salary Band and Candidate Requirements

The position is classified under salary band Fp, which is reserved for top-level presenters, with sources indicating the remuneration is in the six-figure range. The closing date for applications is November 30, with the BBC seeking an exceptional journalist and broadcaster with a long track record of conducting news-making interviews.

The advert highlights the show's unique role in Britain's cultural life, stating it sits at the heart of the station. The ideal candidate must possess the ability to handle the heavy political coverage and human-interest stories that define the morning news landscape in the United Kingdom.

Barnett's Future Projects

Barnett, 41, indicated that her departure is not the end of her relationship with the audience. She announced that she has been creating a bold new show with the BBC, which is expected to launch at the start of 2027. She described this upcoming project as something meaningful and entertaining that will add value to listeners' lives.

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Reports suggest Barnett grew frustrated with bosses rejecting her proposal to reduce heavy political coverage in favour of more human-interest stories. The new project is understood to be a long-form interview programme designed for BBC Sounds, iPlayer, and YouTube, reflecting her desire for a different format.

Organizational Cuts and Context

This recruitment drive occurs against a backdrop of sweeping cost-cutting measures announced by Director-General Matt Brittin. The BBC is aiming to save £500 million, which includes reducing the number of presenters on the Today show from five to four.

The rapid advertising of Barnett's role signals the urgency felt by BBC Radio 4 bosses to stabilize the flagship programme. With the vacancy occurring so soon after the exits of previous prominent hosts, the network is under pressure to find a replacement who can maintain the show's authority and reach immediately.