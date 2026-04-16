BBC Radio Presenter Dies from Infection After Canadian Road Collision During Family Holiday

A BBC radio presenter, Lynda Shahwan, tragically passed away from an infection following a severe road crash in Canada while on a family vacation. An inquest revealed she sustained significant injuries, including a fractured rib, collapsed lung, and abdominal bruising, which ultimately led to fatal complications.

The life of beloved BBC Radio Wales presenter Lynda Shahwan was tragically cut short due to an infection that developed after a terrifying road crash in Canada.

Mrs Shahwan, a 53-year-old mother-of-two from Heath in Cardiff, was on a family holiday when the vehicle she was travelling in as a passenger overturned, resulting in severe injuries.

The inquest into her death, held at Pontypridd Coroner's Court, heard that Mrs Shahwan had sustained a fractured rib, a collapsed lung, and abdominal bruising in the collision. She received treatment at Lions Gate Hospital in Canada and was discharged the following day. However, she was deemed unfit to fly, necessitating her continued stay in the country while her husband and sons returned to Wales.

Tragically, her husband discovered his wife had passed away when he later tried to contact her and alerted the authorities. Police found Mrs Shahwan deceased inside a holiday apartment on West 13th Avenue in Vancouver.

Coroner Graeme Hughes officially recorded the cause of death as infective complications stemming from injuries sustained in the road traffic collision. The post-mortem examination indicated the development of an abdominal infection, directly linked to the trauma from the crash.

Mrs Shahwan, who had worked across numerous BBC shows for many years, was also known for co-hosting the popular 'Plotcast' podcast with Radio Two gardener Terry Walton. Mr Walton described Mrs Shahwan as a 'gem' and expressed profound sadness at her untimely demise, highlighting their strong professional and personal bond developed over their time working together.

He reminisced about the fulfilling nature of their collaboration on the gardening podcast, emphasizing her creative talent, professionalism, and easy-going manner that made every recording session a pleasure and brought out the best in both of them. He further stated that they had become true friends, discussing various aspects of life beyond their professional work.

The 'Plotcast', a BBC Radio Wales production, had garnered a significant following, offering listeners gardening advice and reflections on the changing seasons.

Mrs Shahwan, who had dedicated over 25 years of her career to Radio Wales, was lauded by Head of Radio Wales, Carolyn Hitt, as a 'very special person' who had made a brilliant impact on the station. Hitt recalled Mrs Shahwan's earlier role as a fellow presenter on Roy Noble's morning show, where she was affectionately known as 'The Lily from Caerphilly'. Hitt also praised Mrs Shahwan's innovative spirit, exemplified by her passion project, the 'Plotcast'.

The Radio Wales team expressed their devastation at the sudden loss of their colleague and friend, extending heartfelt condolences to her husband, Sharif, their sons, and all their family and friends.

Veteran broadcaster Roy Noble echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the profound and sudden nature of the loss for Lynda's family and the Radio Wales community, stating it was something they could not yet process. He assured that her legacy would be forever remembered





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