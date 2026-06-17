BBC Removes Ashley Cain's Documentary After Resurfaced Misogynistic Tweets

The BBC has pulled repeat episodes of Ashley Cain's 'Into The Danger Zone' after an investigation revealed a history of abusive and misogynistic tweets from the presenter, leading to questions about his future with the corporation.

The British Broadcasting Corporation ( BBC ) has removed scheduled repeat broadcasts of Ashley Cain 's documentary series ' Into The Danger Zone ' following the resurfacing of a series of misogynistic and abusive tweets posted by the presenter in previous years.

The decision comes after a new investigation by The Guardian uncovered a collection of historic posts from Cain's online platform in which he used derogatory terms such as 's**gs', 's**ts', and 'psychos' to refer to women. The investigation detailed multiple instances where the 35-year-old made jokes about physical violence against women and engaged in sexually degrading language. In some messages sent directly to female users, he employed highly offensive sexualised language.

The tweets, dated between 2014 and 2015, included a reply to a now-deleted post where he told one woman to 'go and choke on a c*** you s**t', and another message stating: 'The only thing that's desperate around here is your pictures with your s**t t*ts. Now suck a d***, and f*** off.

' The report indicated there were at least a dozen similar posts. In the wake of these revelations, the BBC acted swiftly to pull the repeat episodes from its schedule for next week. The corporation issued a statement reinforcing its expectations for the highest standards of behaviour from all associated personnel, adding, 'When allegations are brought to our attention we take them seriously. We will consider this information carefully and do not intend to comment further at this stage.

' The second series of 'Into The Danger Zone', which was filmed earlier this year, has not been given a release date and its future now appears uncertain. Notably, Cain's X (formerly Twitter) account was deleted on the evening the investigation was published. Ashley Cain, a former Football League winger who transitioned to reality television and high-profile charity fundraising, had been a prominent figure for BBC Three.

The channel's executives had previously praised his 'exceptional' ability to connect with young male audiences, describing him as emblematic of the channel's identity. His documentary series saw him travel to perilous global locations to interview young men living on societal fringes.

However, his history of controversial online remarks extends beyond the resurfaced tweets. During his 2014-2015 appearance on MTV's 'Ex On The Beach', he was recorded saying, 'you can't turn a h*e into a housewife'. He also participated in 'Celebrity MasterChef' in 2025, reaching the semi-finals, and starred in 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins'. Cain's public profile was significantly elevated by his humanitarian efforts following the tragic death of his eight-month-old daughter, Azaylia, from acute myeloid leukaemia in April 2021.

After her passing, he embarked on extreme endurance challenges to raise funds for childhood cancer research. His personal life subsequently included the birth of two more children-son Aliyas in early 2024 and another son, Atlas, in November 2024-though he has since separated from the mothers of both.

The BBC's swift removal of his programming reflects a growing intolerance for presenters' past misconduct, particularly when it involves abusive language towards women, and raises questions about the future of his relationship with the broadcaster





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