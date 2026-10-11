BBC removes David Walliams shows from iPlayer after sexual misconduct allegations

The BBC is removing Little Britain, Come Fly With Me, The Wheel, Would I Lie To You? and a Doctor Who episode featuring David Walliams while it reviews all material featuring and written by him, following serious allegations including the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

The BBC has begun removing programmes featuring David Walliams from iPlayer after serious allegations of sexual misconduct were made against the comedian and author. A BBC spokesperson said the broadcaster is reviewing all material featuring and written by Walliams on its platforms.

The review is underway and some programmes have already been taken down. The removal follows Tuesday's revelation that Walliams, 55, was the celebrity who fought for a court order to suppress allegations that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl. He is also accused of preying on multiple teenage girls while abusing his status to exploit teens. Police have urged women to come forward.

Also read Inside Matt Lucas and David Walliams' complicated friendship - as Walliams denies sexual misconduct allegations

BBC removes programmes featuring David Walliams

The BBC said in a statement: These are serious allegations. As such, the BBC is looking carefully at all material featuring and written by David Walliams on our platforms. We are in the process of removing some programmes, including Little Britain, whilst this review is under way. As well as the comedy sketch show Little Britain, the airport mockumentary Come Fly With Me has been removed.

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Episodes of The Wheel and Would I Lie To You? featuring Walliams have also been taken off BBC iPlayer. The 2011 Doctor Who episode titled The God Complex, in which Walliams played the cowardly moleman alien Gibbis, has been removed too. Other projects remain on the platform while the review continues, including Gangsta Granny, based on his bestselling children's book. The BBC has not said how long the review will take or whether more programmes will be removed.

Little Britain and its controversial past

Little Britain first aired in 2003 and ran for three series until 2005, followed by a number of specials. It catapulted Walliams and comedy partner Matt Lucas to fame. In recent years the series has been criticised for racial stereotypes, blackface and other controversial humour. It was previously removed from streaming platforms including Netflix and BBC iPlayer in 2020, before returning to BBC iPlayer in 2022 with content warnings and some edits.

Characters including Desiree DeVere, Thai bride Ting Tong, Only Gay in the Village Dafydd Thomas and Emily Howard and Florence Rose were among those whose portrayals attracted criticism. Walliams and Lucas, 52, apologised in 2020 for sketches in their comedy series that contained racial stereotypes, admitting their portrayal of certain characters had been wrong. Since 2023, the pair have been working on a new comedy series. The allegations against Walliams have also drawn responses from other public figures.

Jonathan Ross said he is horrified by the allegations and opened up about a deeply shocking joke he once made about the Little Britain comedian going home with 15-year-olds. The joke was made in a room full of stars, according to reports. Alison Boshoff reported that Walliams, a self-confessed sex addict who once said it would be simpler if he was gay, has spent his life battling extreme loneliness by relentlessly pursuing women uncomfortably younger than him.

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Allegations against Walliams span his career

Katie Hind said that after hearing her stories about Walliams, readers will understand her relief that he has finally been unmasked. Separate reports also alleged that Walliams molested young men in a humiliating Hide The Sausage game during a sickening stage show. The allegations span his career, from Little Britain and Comic Relief to marrying a supermodel and now the sex allegation scandal. The BBC review is ongoing.

The broadcaster has not commented on the specific allegations against Walliams beyond its statement about the review. Walliams has not yet responded publicly to the latest claims.