BBC's 'Half Man' Deemed 'Utter Dross' - A Scathing Review

A critical review of the BBC's new series 'Half Man' by Richard Gadd, labeling it as poorly written, exploitative, and devoid of redeeming qualities. The review highlights disturbing content and a lack of originality.

The BBC 's new series, ' Half Man ,' written by and starring Richard Gadd , has been met with scathing criticism. Previews of the show came with extensive trigger warnings – a first for the broadcaster – detailing strong language, violence, and depictions of underage sexual abuse.

This initial caution suggests internal doubts about the series' content. The reviewer argues that the show is a failure, describing it as 'rancid schoolboy erotica and repulsive adult masochism' crammed into a weak and unoriginal narrative, populated by unlikeable characters. The reviewer strongly advises against watching, not for mental health concerns, but simply because it is 'utter dross' – disjointed, slow-paced, and desperately seeking shock value.

The plot centers around Niall, played by Jamie Bell, who finds himself in a disturbing encounter with Ruben (Richard Gadd) shortly after his wedding. The scene is described as unsettling and prolonged, focusing on Gadd's physical presentation and acting range, which the reviewer finds self-indulgent. The narrative then jumps to Niall's teenage years, where he is bullied and forced to share a room, and sometimes a bed, with Ruben, recently released from borstal.

This storyline is deemed derivative of gay pornography. The reviewer highlights a particularly egregious scene involving a prostitute brought into their room to facilitate Niall's loss of virginity, labeling it a 'sordid teen sex fantasy.

' Fast-forwarding through the remainder of the episode reveals further slow-paced and unengaging scenes. A preview of the second episode confirms that the quality does not improve. The reviewer also expresses dissatisfaction with Gadd's previous work, 'Baby Reindeer,' criticizing its one-sided portrayal and manipulation of truth. Overall, the review condemns 'Half Man' as a deeply flawed and unpleasant viewing experience, failing to meet basic standards of decency and artistic merit.

The series is seen as a misguided attempt at being 'challenging' and 'relevant' that has resulted in a thoroughly disappointing and offensive product. The reviewer emphasizes the lack of redeeming qualities in the characters or the storyline, and the overall sense of desperation for shock value





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Half Man Richard Gadd BBC Television Review Criticism

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