BBC's 'Into the Danger Zone' Presenter Ashley Cain Faces Backlash Over Alleged History of Misogynistic Online Posts

The BBC faces scrutiny over its vetting processes as Ashley Cain, star of the commissioned series 'Into the Danger Zone', is accused of a long history of making violent and misogynistic remarks online, raising questions about the corporation's standards and the future of the show's second season.

The BBC has commissioned a second season of the programme Into the Danger Zone, featuring Ashley Cain , a 35-year-old reality television personality known from Ex on the Beach.

The series follows Cain as he travels to Brazil, specifically Rio de Janeiro's most dangerous favelas, to meet young men and explore the circumstances that force them into drug and gang-related criminality for survival. However, the project has been thrust into controversy following allegations that Cain made a series of deeply offensive and misogynistic social media posts over many years.

The alleged posts, which reportedly span from at least 2009 to 2024, include referring to women as 'psychos', 's**gs', 's**ts', and 'b*****s'. He is also said to have responded to users with explicit instructions such as 'suck a d**k' and 'go and choke on a c**k'. Further alleged content includes 'jokes' about hitting and slapping women, specifically targeting 2015 Love Island contestant Jessica Hayes, with a suggestion he would 'choke slam' her.

Other posts are accused of blurring consent boundaries and using violent imagery, such as a desire to 'talcum powder pimp slap these b*****s' and a comparison between unprotected sex and a woman's refusal to consent. The Guardian reports there are 'dozens' of similar posts, all publicly available for over a decade until his X (formerly Twitter) account was deactivated.

This revelation has prompted serious questions about the BBC's vetting procedures for hiring talent, particularly for a presenter meant to connect with young men. The corporation has stated it expects the highest standards of behaviour and takes allegations seriously. The second series, filmed in 2024 and scheduled for a 2025 broadcast, has not yet been scheduled for transmission at this stage.

Despite the controversy, Cain himself announced on social media that Series 2 is coming in July, sharing a picture with an award for the docuseries. He had previously been praised by BBC commissioners; Ricky Cooper described him as connecting with young men 'in a truly exceptional way', and Nasfim Haque called him 'what BBC Three is about'.

Cain's background includes a professional football career with clubs like Coventry City, Luton Town, Oxford United, and Mansfield Town before his television fame on Ex on the Beach, where he was known for problematic behaviour and was once sent home for attempted assault. He gained a large online following and later received public sympathy and respect for his fundraising efforts following the death of his eight-month-old daughter, Azaylia, from leukaemia in 2021, having raised £1.5m for her treatment





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Ashley Cain BBC Three Into The Danger Zone Misogyny Social Media Controversy Vetting Rio De Janeiro Favelas Ex On The Beach Reality TV

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