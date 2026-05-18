BBC's New Director General Brittin Arrives, Acknowledges Tough Choices

Matt Brittin, former president of business and operations for Google in Europe, has assumed the new role of director general at the BBC. He acknowledges the need for 'tough choices' and intends to lead the organization with many colleagues.

The BBC 's new director general Matt Brittin faced protesters who were on strike for shift changes to World Service news programmes. He arrived at Broadcasting House on Monday morning and stated that tough choices were unavoidable.

He also mentioned the need for velocity and clarity as changes are made. Brittin addressed BBC News employees in his first email and outlined the need for cost-control measures, as well as plans for job cuts. He also confirmed that the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) was striking over shift changes in World Service news programmes





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BBC Director General Matt Brittin Broadcasting House Protests Union NUJ Shift Changes World Service News Financial Pressures Cost-Control Measures Job Cuts

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