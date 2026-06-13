The BBC's coverage of the World Cup has kicked off without the presence of its former moral-arbiter, Gary Lineker. The BBC's director of sport, Alex Kay-Jelski, was praised for calling the dismissal correctly, which is considered the defining decision of his career to date.

The BBC 's coverage of the World Cup has kicked off without the presence of its former moral-arbiter, Gary Lineker , who is now hosting a daily Netflix show with Alan Shearer and Micah Richards.

Lineker's departure from the BBC was a result of his social media post featuring an image historically portrayed in antisemitic propaganda, which he claimed was intended innocently. The BBC's director of sport, Alex Kay-Jelski, was praised for calling the dismissal correctly, which is considered the defining decision of his career to date. The BBC's coverage from Salford lacks the punch of ITV's offering, but Gabby Logan is an expert anchor who steered the team through their first game well.

A key issue assailing Kay-Jelski is his insistence on basing his World Cup presenting team in Salford, rather than Mexico, America, or Canada, for the longest-ever group stages of the most-bloated tournament in history. Kay-Jelski is accused of penny-pinching rather than promoting the BBC's enshrined service to the sports-loving licence-fee payer. He argues that he has tens and tens of men on the ground, and that is enough, saving on unneeded expenditure.

The BBC's coverage of the World Cup has also seen the introduction of a digitally created backdrop of the host city of the 54 matches they are covering, which has been met with both praise and criticism. The BBC's commentary duo, Steve Wilson and Stephen Warnock, did fine, but lacked the distinctive, old-school gravitas of a John Motson or Barry Davies.

The BBC's coverage of the World Cup has also seen the introduction of new commentators, including Jon Champion, who is perhaps the best commentator of the time, post-Clive Tyldesley. Champion happily eschews prepared bon mots and was praised for his intelligent banter with Ally McCoist





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BBC World Cup Gary Lineker Alex Kay-Jelski Gabby Logan Steve Wilson Stephen Warnock Jon Champion

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