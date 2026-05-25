BBC Soap Albert Square: Characters Leaving, Nigel Bates' Death, Wedding Drama, and More

The latest episode of the BBC soap opera 'EastEnders' on Albert Square features a frantic period of characters leaving the series, the passing of beloved character Nigel Bates, wedding drama, and more.

NEWS TEXT: (May 25) was released early on the BBC iPlayer in spite of having a shocking moment that no one watching at home saw coming.

It's been a frantic period on Albert Square in terms of characters leaving the series. Paul Bradey's Nigel Bates passed away last month following his heartbreaking battle with dementia. In 2024, when he hid his diagnosis from his best friend Phil Mitchell. Phil eventually learned the truth and became Nigel's carer, only to accept that he wasn't able to provide the help he needed.

Helping Phil get to his care home just in time to say his final goodbye. Following his funeral last week, Nigel's wife Julie Bates, played by Karen Henthorn, made the decision to return to Scotland permanently. Played by actor Paul Bradley, the beloved character died peacefully in his sleep from pneumonia, which was a complication of his devastating 16-month battle with dementia.

The latest episode of the BBC soap began with the final preparations of Vicki Fowler and Ross Marshall's wedding. As is typical in soapland, it doesn't look like the road to 'I do' will be plain sailing. Ross is unaware that his best man Zack Hudson, had an affair with Vicki after he provided a shoulder to cry on in recent months.

Vicki turned to Zack, who she shares a sister with in Debating whether to tell Ross what happened between him and Vicki, Zack skipped helping his friend after receiving a mysterious phone call. Heading to Knight Fusion for dinner, it was revealed that he was meeting none other than Joining the soap back in 2008 as a teenager, Shona's final scenes in 2024 arrived when Whitney learned that her husband Zack cheated on her.

Whitney decided to live with her brother Ryan in Wakefield, with her daughters Britney and Dolly. The reunion between Zack and Whitney went better than expected as Whitney showed him pictures of her children. Zack pleaded with her to come back to Walford and to get back together with him.

However, Whitney shut Zack down and revealed that she is happy in her current relationship with a mystery man. It remains to be seen if the heartbreak will lead Zack to make one last attempt to win Vicki's affection. To have their say on seeing I'm A Celebrity's Shona back in the role that made her a household name, users commented on social media. Some expressed excitement, while others were skeptical.

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BBC Soap Eastenders Albert Square Characters Leaving Nigel Bates' Death Wedding Drama Shona's Return Zack Hudson Vicki Fowler Ross Marshall Knight Fusion Debating Shoulder To Cry On Mystery Man Reunion Happy In Her Current Relationship Make One Last Attempt Win Vicki's Affection Social Media Comments

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