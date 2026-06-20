BBC Sport Announces Most Comprehensive Wimbledon Coverage with New Stars and Unprecedented Access

BBC Sport reveals its largest-ever Wimbledon broadcast plan for 2026, featuring every match live, a star-studded analysis team including Jamie Murray, Genie Bouchard, and Andre Agassi, and innovative technology like a dedicated analysis suite and an inclusive audio feed. The free-to-air coverage spans TV, radio, and digital platforms.

BBC Sport is gearing up for its most ambitious and expansive Wimbledon coverage to date, promising an unparalleled experience for audiences across the United Kingdom.

The broadcaster reaffirms its role as the home of The Championships, blending the tournament's rich heritage with cutting-edge technology, fresh analytical perspectives, and comprehensive live coverage across all platforms. This year's broadcast will feature every single match from all 18 courts live, marking a significant milestone in the BBC's longstanding relationship with the prestigious event.

The coverage strategy aims to cater to every type of viewer, from the casual fan to the dedicated tennis aficionado, ensuring no moment of the fortnight's drama is missed, regardless of how audiences choose to watch. A major highlight of the 2026 coverage is the introduction of several high-profile new faces to the BBC Sport Wimbledon team, bringing contemporary voices and deeper expertise to the commentary and analysis.

Leading these additions is two-time Wimbledon mixed doubles champion Jamie Murray OBE, who joins as a dedicated analysis expert. Murray will utilize enhanced match data, advanced technology, and tactical breakdowns from a brand-new analysis suite to provide viewers with unprecedented insight into the strategic nuances of both singles and doubles play. His contributions will focus on key match-ups and strategic shifts, offering a deeper understanding of the modern game.

Joining him for the first time is former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie (Genie) Bouchard, who will offer a current player's perspective on the pressures and realities of competing at the highest level. Bouchard's insights will bring audiences closer to the mindset and experiences of today's stars. Former British number one Laura Robson also returns to the Wimbledon team, bringing her engaging style and expert knowledge to provide immediate reaction and courtside analysis throughout the tournament.

Tennis legend Andre Agassi will be back for the climax of the tournament, providing expert analysis and unique historical insight drawn from his own remarkable career, while examining the players shaping the sport's future. These new experts join an already stellar lineup that includes Clare Balding CBE and Isa Guha MBE, who will lead the daily television coverage across BBC One, BBC Two, and BBC iPlayer.

The team also features legendary commentators John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, and Pat Cash, alongside British icons Tim Henman OBE, Annabel Croft, and Kyle Edmund. This year will also mark Andrew Castle's final Wimbledon after over two decades of commentary duties. On radio, Gigi Salmon and Clare McDonnell will bring the unique atmosphere of SW19 to life across BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra, and BBC Sounds.

BBC Tennis Correspondent Russell Fuller will continue to lead cross-platform journalism and provide commentary. Beyond live matches, the coverage includes a dedicated Wimbledon Extra stream on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app, daily live text coverage, in-play clips, real-time updates, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content across digital and social platforms. A significant innovation is the iPlayer Inclusive Feed, designed for fans who are blind or visually impaired, featuring synchronised spatial audio cues and augmented visual overlays.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, emphasized: Wimbledon remains one of the defining moments of the sporting year, where world-class performance meets a truly British sense of occasion. The 2026 coverage aims to blend trusted voices, exciting new talent, and timeless appeal with the latest broadcasting innovations, taking audiences closer to the action than ever before while remaining free and accessible to all





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