BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2026 Date Revealed and New Football Awards Added

The 2026 BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony is set for December 13 in Salford, featuring five public-voted awards and two new football categories for global fans.

The 2026 BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony is officially scheduled for Sunday, 13 December, marking the return of the annual celebration of sporting excellence. The event will be held in Salford and broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website and app starting at 17:45 GMT. Five distinct winners will be selected through public voting, allowing audiences to directly influence the outcome of the prestigious awards.

New Football Categories and Voting Mechanics

This year introduces two significant new award categories: Men's Footballer of the Year and BBC World Service Women's Footballer of the Year. The latter category, which has operated as a separate BBC World Service award since 2015, will now be integrated into the main BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards for the first time. Voting for these global audiences opens on Tuesday, 10 November, giving fans ample time to nominate their favorite athletes across the football disciplines.

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In addition to the football awards, the public will also vote for the World Sport Star of the Year, Team of the Year, and the main Sports Personality of the Year award. The selection process for these major categories relies on a hybrid approach where an independent panel of industry experts, sports broadcasters, journalists, and former athletes creates the shortlists. The final winners are then determined exclusively by public votes, ensuring that the audience has the ultimate say in honoring the year's most outstanding achievements.

Hosts and Production Details in Salford

Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, and Alex Scott will return as the hosting trio for the 2026 broadcast, continuing their established dynamic for the program. Their presence in Salford underscores the continued partnership between the broadcaster and the region, providing a consistent platform for highlighting global sporting narratives. The production team aims to capture the essence of a year defined by record-breaking displays and historic milestones across various sports.

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The show promises to celebrate another great year of sport, highlighting specific high-profile achievements that have dominated the news cycle. Among the key moments being honored are Team GB's most successful Winter Olympics performance and England's best finish at a men's Fifa World Cup since 1966. These historic contexts provide a rich backdrop for the awards, connecting the individual accolades to broader national and international sporting stories.

Expert Panels and Other Award Categories

While the public votes for the top three awards, the independent panel retains the authority to determine the winners of the Young Sports Personality of the Year and Coach of the Year categories. Separate panels composed of football experts will provide the shortlists for both the Men's and Women's Footballer of the Year awards, ensuring that the selections for these new categories are informed by specialized industry knowledge. This structure allows for a balanced recognition of both grassroots talent and elite performance.

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, emphasized the cultural impact of the awards, noting that the show brings together moments that stop viewers in their tracks. He highlighted that this year's shortlists will be packed with athletes and teams who have achieved extraordinary things, reflecting the depth of talent available. The director expressed excitement about audiences having a bigger say than ever before, suggesting a shift toward greater democratic engagement in the selection process.

Global Impact and Future Steps

The integration of the World Service award into the main ceremony reflects the growing global reach of football and the desire to recognize international talent more prominently. With voting opening on 10 November, fans are encouraged to engage with the campaign to ensure their voices are heard in determining the winners. The event serves as a culmination of a year filled with upsets, records, and memorable stories that have sparked conversations in pubs, workplaces, and dinner tables worldwide.

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As the date of 13 December approaches, anticipation builds for the announcements of the shortlists and the eventual crowning of the 2026 winners. The combination of established hosts, new categories, and a strong emphasis on public voting positions this year's ceremony as a pivotal moment in the sporting calendar. The broadcast aims to not only honor individual excellence but also to reinforce the shared passion for sport that connects communities across the globe.