BBC Staff Propose Cutting Daytime TV to Fund News and Radio; Prince George to Attend Eton; US-Iran Deal Announced

BBC employees are urging the corporation to axe daytime television and close some channels to safeguard radio and news services. In other news, Prince George will follow his father to Eton College, and President Trump says a preliminary US-Iran agreement aims to end the Middle East war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

BBC staff have called on management to cut daytime television programming and shut down certain channels in order to protect funding for radio and news services.

This internal push comes as the broadcaster faces financial pressures and strategic debates over its future direction. Employees argue that resources should be reallocated to core public service journalism and audio platforms, which they see as essential and distinctive parts of the BBC's mission. The suggestion to axe daytime TV reflects concerns about the quality and necessity of such content, with staff believing it diverts funds from more vital services.

Closing lesser-used channels could also generate savings that could be reinvested into newsgathering and radio output. The proposals highlight ongoing tensions within the BBC between commercial-style programming and the corporation's founding principles of universal service and high-quality information.

Meanwhile, international diplomatic developments have unfolded as US President Donald Trump announced a preliminary agreement with Iran to end the Middle East conflict. According to Trump, a memorandum was signed that includes significant sanctions relief for Iran and the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, which has been blocked since February.

The agreement also addresses the situation in Lebanon, with Iran calling for a full cessation of hostilities, while Israel maintains its right to respond to Hezbollah attacks and does not see an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon as a condition. The full details of the framework remain unclear, and shipping companies have expressed safety concerns that could delay the resumption of normal traffic through the strait for weeks.

This development marks a potential shift in regional dynamics, though its durability and implementation remain uncertain. In British royal news, Prince George of Wales, the 12-year-old eldest son of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, is set to attend Eton College starting this autumn. The decision follows in the footsteps of his father and uncle, the Duke of Sussex, both of whom were educated at the prestigious school.

Prince George currently studies at Lambrook School in Berkshire with his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. While it is not yet confirmed whether he will board at Eton, the college is located only a few miles from the Wales family's residence at Windsor. The young prince recently appeared with his family at the Trooping the Colour ceremony, and his parents were reportedly seen touring Eton with him in 2023, fueling speculation about his enrollment.

The school has a long history of educating royalty, and William's own first day at Eton was recorded by the press in 1995





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