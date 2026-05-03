BBC Suppressed Story of Banksy Encounter to Protect Children's Belief in Father Christmas, Former Reporter Claims

Former BBC reporter Nick Bryant recounts a 2018 encounter with Banksy in New York and the BBC's decision to not publish the story, citing concerns about shattering the illusion of Santa Claus for children. The story resurfaced following Banksy's latest London installation.

A former BBC reporter, Nick Bryant, has revealed a fascinating account of a near encounter with Banksy in New York City in 2018, and the surprising decision by the BBC to suppress the story.

Bryant, who served as the BBC's New York correspondent at the time, detailed how he witnessed a man matching Banksy’s described appearance leaving a coffee shop near a freshly completed mural on Houston Street. A BBC cameraman captured the scene as the individual, appearing flustered, attempted a hasty retreat. Bryant immediately contacted his superiors in London, anticipating a major scoop.

However, the response he received was unexpected and centered around a concern for maintaining a sense of wonder for children. A senior colleague expressed reservations about revealing Banksy’s identity, fearing it would shatter the illusion of ‘Father Christmas’ for young fans. This internal debate, coupled with Bryant’s personal connection to Bristol – Banksy’s rumored hometown – led to a collective decision to shelve the story, fearing potential backlash from his community.

Bryant’s recollection stems from a tip-off received from Banksy’s public relations team, alerting him to the impending unveiling of a new mural at the Houston Bowery Wall. Upon arriving at the location with the cameraman, they inquired with a security guard about the artist’s appearance, receiving a description of a ‘middle-aged man wearing a black beanie and a dishevelled grey coat’ exiting a nearby café.

The artist, upon spotting the BBC crew, reacted with visible panic, instructing his assistant to quickly enter a vehicle and close the door. Bryant, attempting to establish rapport, identified himself as a fellow West Countryman – a somewhat awkward attempt to connect with the elusive artist. This prompted a swift departure, with the artist accelerating away, a takeaway coffee comically dislodged from the car’s roof during the escape.

Bryant shared this story on Substack following Banksy’s recent installation in London, a sculpture depicting a suited figure blindly stepping off a plinth, draped in a flag. The London piece has sparked considerable discussion regarding the logistics of its placement in a busy central location. The new London sculpture, standing at 25 feet tall, is strategically positioned along Pall Mall, near landmarks such as the Athenaeum Club, the Crimean War Memorial, and statues of Edward VII, Florence Nightingale, and Athena.

Banksy’s team released a brief statement indicating the unsolicited monument appeared sometime in the early hours of the previous day, filling what they described as ‘a bit of a gap’ on a traffic island. A video accompanying the unveiling featured an anonymous passerby expressing a preference for existing statues, highlighting the subjective nature of art and public reception. The long-standing mystery surrounding Banksy’s identity has been the subject of intense speculation and investigation.

The Mail on Sunday first identified Robin Gunningham as a potential candidate in 2008, and more recently, Reuters claimed to have evidence supporting the assertion that Gunningham, now reportedly using the name David Jones, is indeed the artist. However, Banksy’s true identity remains officially unconfirmed. Recent works, such as a mural depicting a protester and a judge at the Royal Courts of Justice, continue to generate discussion and debate, often appearing in response to current events and social issues.

Bryant also noted that Banksy’s team later suggested the man he encountered was not the artist himself, but an assistant applying finishing touches to the mural





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