BBC Travel highlights Cuba's remote Treasure Island, a James Beard award-winning chef's ancestral soup, Curacao's dushi philosophy and Tobago's crab and dumpling.

Cuba's remote Treasure Island is a far-flung gem. From pirate haven to ecological hotspot, it is home to some of the Caribbean's rarest animals. Natalia Vallejo's Caldo de gallina is a signature dish.

The James Beard award-winning chef's ancestral soup combines a richly simmered broth with herbs, avocado and traditional mofongo balls. The mofongo balls are garlicky twice-fried mashed green plantains. The dish reflects a deep family and cultural tradition. In Curacao, the word dushi is part of the national identity.

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There is much we all can learn from this Caribbean island's sweet philosophy, a secret to happiness. While most of Tobago's food specialties - such as shark and bake, doubles and callaloo - originated in Trinidad, crab and dumpling is quintessential Tobago. The crab dish carries a shameful history. The British overseas territory of Montserrat is joining the trend of island states pushing to attract remote workers to come and stay a while.

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It is the Caribbean's rare crowds-free isle. For 16 generations, master gardeners in one family have dedicated their lives to preserving one of the nation's most cherished - and highly sought-out - symbols. Nobody uses the Nilgiri Mountain Railway to get from A to B, but for the sheer joy of riding in a train that passes through 16 tunnels, 250 bridges and 208 serpentine curves.

Solo Travel and City Discoveries

Despite the growing trend in solo travel, women still encounter challenges when they travel abroad alone. But some places are topping the rankings when it comes to safety and equality. From hiking to Lion Rock to shopping for embroidered shoes, these insider picks will help you discover a different side of one of the world's busiest cities.

Once symbolic of the power and wealth of the Nattukottai Chettiar community, thousands of gigantic and glamourous mansions in Tamil Nadu now lie in ruins. For more than 70 years, this tiny restaurant has been dishing out its signature meal - Kethel's fried chicken - Kerala's spicy, finger-licking food. Some vendors say moonlight and dew are the magic ingredients, but modern developments are moving this beloved sweet treat off the streets and into fine-dining restaurants.

For years, sattu flour, the main ingredient in a variety of unpretentious street snacks, has remained at the fringes of India's urban foodscape - but now it's going mainstream. Thiểu Ngô has been serving up a beloved black sesame pudding on the streets of Hoi An for more than half a century. Now his family are continuing his legacy.

Global Street Food and Flavors

Combining two of Bangladesh's greatest loves - rice and spice - jhal muri is a pungent snack prepared with drama by street-side vendors with cult followings. While yakitori and satay may be better known, the Philippines has their very own charcoal-grilled delicacies - whose distinctively sweet and tangy flavour unites the nation. A Pokémon-themed airport and a trail of attractions are inviting visitors to explore a spectacular corner of Japan still rebuilding after the 2024 earthquake.

The star of Somebody Feed Phil has eaten lavish meals around the globe, but prefers street food every time. From New York City to Chiang Mai, here are his top street eats. From calling someone over to asking for the bill, learning common Japanese gestures can help you navigate social situations in Japan without saying a word. Our expert teaches you how.

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A new global report spotlights the world's emerging urban hotspots. From thriving cultural scenes to changing neighbourhoods, locals reveal what makes them worth exploring now. Trevor Warmedahl has spent years documenting rare and traditional cheesemaking methods, and believes that cheese is an edible manifestation of a place. Deep in Mongolia's taiga, reaching the Tsaatan takes multiple days by road, 4x4 and horse - but the reward is two nights immersed in one of the country's most remote communities.

Remote Living and Global Rankings

From a deadly 1995 attack to deeply ingrained social norms, the story of Japan's scarce rubbish bins is more complicated than it first appears. New global rankings reveal the best places to build a life abroad - and the people who have made the move explain why. From Tokyo egg sandwiches to Greek dairy aisles, supermarket aisles are becoming one of travel's most revealing and beloved experiences.

The celebrity chef and lifelong traveller has eaten it all, but these are the five meals that he'll remember for the rest of his life. Each year, thousands of Taiwanese ring the island as a rite of passage. Now, a growing number of tourists are cycling it, and experiencing a side of Taiwan few outsiders see.

Wellness and Traditional Practices

Travellers are increasingly adding comprehensive health check-ups to their South Korea itineraries - drawn by fast results, English-language support and prices that can undercut those back home. Tourism transformed Mawlynnong's fortunes. But after decades of welcoming visitors, residents decided one day a week should belong to themselves. There is no more intimate way to understand Tokyo's unique blend of past and present than shedding your clothes and engaging in naked friendship in this Edo-era institution.

Padi's new citizen-science diving programme is turning holidaymakers into ocean researchers as warming seas put reefs, sharks and rays under mounting pressure.